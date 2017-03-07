Increase online sales at the eCommerce Innovation Summit 2017

Digital Channel

At present, eCommerce makes up some 10% of all retail sales. This figure may not seem incredibly important at a first glance, but rising to 14.6% by 2020 it will represent $4.058 trillion in value. Growing at an average of about 20% per year, eCommerce is one of the key trends for any business to be on top of, with seemingly unlimited potential in both established and emerging markets.

A common misconception around eCommerce is that it is only for the B2C market. Of course, B2C companies will be desperate to engage consumers digitally and on mobile, which will result in eCommerce sales becoming increasingly important. The B2B market is similarly huge, though, representing $6.7 trillion by 2020, according to Forbes. In fact, in the US alone, the market in 2020 will be some $1.132 trillion if Forrester Research’s predictions are correct. eCommerce is something that will affect every brand out there, and its imperative they get to grips with how to exploit it.

There are a number of elements of eCommerce for brands to consider. One is how content marketing and social channels can support and push their eCommerce. Another is how best to deliver their eCommerce experience across a number of digital channels. Location-based tech will also be a huge driver in eCommerce and companies will have to discover ways it can be relevant to their product and deliver it accordingly.

The eCommerce Innovation Summit will focus on how companies can best optimize their eCommerce strategies to improve the customer journey and, ultimately, their bottom lines. The event will feature insight from some leading eCommerce practitioners, including Yahoo!, EA, Levi Strauss, Macy’s, GAP, Walmart, GoPro, and many more. Between presentations, panel sessions, Q&As and fireside chats, all attendees will leave with actionable insights to take back to their companies.

On top of the takeaways from eCommerce’s leading voices, the eCommerce Innovation Summit will provide opportunities for attendees to meet, discuss the industry and share ideas with other executive-level decision makers. Through panel discussions and organised networking sessions, the summit will ensure that every attendee has the opportunity to be heard and potentially find the next great solution for their company.

Innovation Enterprise Ltd, a division of Argyle Executive Forum, is a business-to-business media brand specializing in delivering the most innovative business solutions to executive-level decision makers. Innovation Enterprise produces a range on online and offline content, including, but not limited to, summits, online learning, webinars, and white papers, as well as offering other additional services such as lead generation and bespoke research.

Innovation Enterprise focuses on seven key channels - Finance, Supply Chain, Analytics, Big Data, Strategy, Digital, Innovation & Sports - to ensure that organizations are furnished with all the cutting-edge insights necessary to driving growth in the evolving business environment.