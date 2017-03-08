Zaloni Named to Constellation ShortList for Data Lake Management

Data lake management products like Zaloni Bedrock and Mica have emerged that bring automation and repeatability to the processes of managing data and creating data pipelines.

Zaloni today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Data Lake Management. Data lake management is a rapidly growing priority for many enterprises that need to more effectively leverage big data for competitive advantage and new revenue streams. The companies included on the Constellation ShortList are recommended as the leading solutions in their categories, providing the essential functionality and requirements for early adopters using disruptive technologies to pursue digital transformation initiatives.

Zaloni takes a unified, integrated approach to data lake management and governance that enables companies to achieve the agility, shorter time to insight and scalability that a data lake promises – rapidly and cost-effectively. Zaloni’s comprehensive solutions include the Bedrock Data Lake Management and Governance Platform, and its self-service data platform, Mica. These solutions provide the data visibility, reliability, security, privacy and democratized access to data across the organization that is required of an enterprise-grade data lake.

“Zaloni’s data lake management and governance solutions push beyond the boundaries of the traditional Hadoop-based data lake to support an enterprise-wide approach that gives companies visibility into all of their data, no matter where it resides,” said Ben Sharma, Zaloni’s co-founder and CEO. “We work with leading-edge companies that are redefining the modern data architecture and need integrated solutions to centralize ingestion, management and access to data from siloed data systems, legacy databases and hybrid architectures.”

“Without supporting technology, the task of creating and maintaining data lakes is complicated and tends to involve tedious and repetitive manual work steps,” says Doug Henschen, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. “Data lake management products like Zaloni Bedrock and Mica have emerged that bring automation and repeatability to the processes of managing data and creating data pipelines. These systems also help companies tackle data quality, data security and data governance, which are not comprehensively addressed by Hadoop distributions and are too often afterthoughts in the development of data lakes.”

