Career Partners International Celebrates 30 Years of Momentum

Founded in 1987 with a vision for excellence in delivering global services, Career Partners International acclaims its 30th anniversary this year. Career Partners International is a leading provider of Outplacement, Career Management, Executive Coaching and Leadership Development services. Employers around the world trust Career Partners International’s local market experts to provide the best possible outcomes for employees across Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions.

Career Partners International reports record levels of cross-border client engagements, due to its trusted relationships with client companies and incredible technology innovation. Career Partners International offers its participants tools to develop highly competitive resumes and online portfolios, resume analysis that generates targeted job postings, and access to exclusive, interactive interview technology resulting in the shortest re-employment times in the industry.

“We are proud of the reputation we have developed as a cohesive, unified and responsive firm,” stated Career Partners International Board Chair, Sharon Imperiale. “Our high quality standards in every global CPI location ensure seamless delivery of services delighting our clients and program participants.”

All of the global members of Career Partners International meet in London March 13-17th for the Annual General Meeting, which will include participation by client companies, and awards for outstanding quality and performance across the globe. CPI boasts the highest Net Promoter scores in the industry achieving a +78 score for 2016.

