SLCC Women’s Basketball Region 18 Champs, Headed to Nationals

The Salt Lake Community College women’s basketball team won the Region 18 Championship for the first time in a decade over the weekend by beating Snow College 67-40 on SLCC’s home court. The SLCC Bruins head to Lubbock, Texas for the NJCAA National Tournament March 20-25.

Tia Hay, Sica Cuzic and Annie Brady were named to the All-Tournament Team, and Hay also was named the tournament MVP. Head Coach Betsy Specketer was also named the Region 18 Coach of the Year.

SLCC held the Badgers to 34.9 percent shooting and forced 26 turnovers. The Bruins shot 45.5 percent from the field and out-rebounded Snow 37 to 29. Tia Hay led the team with 25 points, shooting 9-13 with five assists and four rebounds while Sica Cuzic went 4-6 from the field, scoring 12 points for the team and grabbing five boards and three steals. Annie Brady and Ebony Norman combined for 16 points, 10 rebounds and six steals.

