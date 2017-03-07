We were not surprised that du was shortlisted as a finalist. du is pushing the envelope in terms of developing a next-generation data architecture – which includes Zaloni Bedrock for ingestion, data management and governance.

Zaloni congratulates its customer, Dubai-based Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), one of the largest and fastest-growing telecommunications operators in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for being recognized by Gartner as one of three finalists in the Gartner Data & Analytics Excellence Awards in the category of Best Data Management and Infrastructure. du also will be presenting about its leading-edge data management strategies at Strata + Hadoop World, San Jose.

The Gartner Data & Analytics Excellence Awards recognize excellence in data and analytics technology to drive best-in-class initiatives. All submissions were assessed by a team of Gartner analysts and honorees were selected by benchmarking against world-class performance standards. Gartner looked for submissions with a strong organizational and leadership component, effective use of modern technologies, and most of all, clear business outcomes.

“We were not surprised that du was shortlisted as a finalist. du is pushing the envelope in terms of developing a next-generation data architecture – which includes Zaloni Bedrock for ingestion, data management and governance,” said Ben Sharma, Zaloni’s co-founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled that du will be sharing insights and best practices regarding how to leverage the data lake to provide secure access for analytics across the organization with other forward-thinking companies at Strata + Hadoop World.”

Dirk Jungnickel, a senior vice president heading the central Business Analytics and Big Data function at du, will be presenting at Strata + Hadoop World, San Jose on Tuesday, March 14, 11:00 a.m., room LL20A. He will discuss how du leverages big data to create smart cities and enable location-based data monetization, covering business objectives and outcomes and addressing technical and analytical challenges.

Zaloni is also exhibiting and presenting at Strata + Hadoop World. Sharma will present “Building a Modern Data Architecture” on Wednesday at 11:50am in room LL21A.

