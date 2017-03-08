Aura Cacia Announces 2017 Positive Change Project Grantees

“Ultimately, we seek to inspire a sisterhood among all women who seek to find or redefine their path — no matter their circumstance. Together, we’ll make a difference in our own lives, and the world around us.”

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Aura Cacia announced its 2017 Positive Change Project grant recipients. Each non-profit organization is helping women of courage and determination to better their lives in the face of overwhelming difficulties.

“Living a life with purpose and intention is something we all strive for,” said Aura Cacia Marketing Director Shannon Ousley. “Through Aura Cacia’s Positive Change Project, we are thrilled to support the work of these organizations and the incredible women with whom they work. Ultimately, we seek to inspire a sisterhood among all women who seek to find or redefine their path — no matter their circumstance. Together, we’ll make a difference in our own lives, and the world around us.”

Since 2016, a portion of every Aura Cacia purchase supports the brand’s Positive Change Project grants program. In 2017, Aura Cacia will provide $230,000 to six organizations that are helping women move their lives forward.

Organizations receiving grants in 2017 include:



N Street Village in Washington, D.C. helping homeless and low-income women achieve stability and improve their housing, income, employment, mental health, physical health and addiction recovery.

Girls Educational & Mentoring Service in New York City helping girls and young women, ages 12–24, who have experienced commercial sexual exploitation and domestic trafficking pursue a more empowered future.

Thistle Farms in Nashville helping hundreds of women annually who have survived prostitution, trafficking, and addiction by providing residency, outreach, advocacy services, education and training.

Lotus House Women’s Shelter in Miami seeking to improve the lives of homeless women, youth and children by providing shelter and multi-faceted, comprehensive supportive services and education.

Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles, a strong advocate for homeless women, providing permanent supportive housing, education, and a safe and healthy community that fosters dignity, respect and personal stability.

Catherine McAuley Center in Cedar Rapids, IA helping homeless women regain stability and build resiliency through transitional housing, education and supportive services.

Positive Change Project grants program will be accepting applications for the next calendar year beginning in July 2017.

Learn more about these recipients and the Positive Change Project at https://www.auracacia.com/community/about/giving-back.

Aura Cacia®

Inspired by the power of positive change, Aura Cacia’s products are made from simple and pure botanical ingredients that unlock nature’s ability to improve our well-being. The brand sources ingredients carefully and sustainably from the best locations around the world, then tests every shipment of essential oil to verify its purity and quality. Each purchase of an Aura Cacia product supports organizations that help women transform their lives through the brand’s Positive Change Project. Aura Cacia is a brand of Frontier Co-op. Breathe Deep. Shine Bright. http://www.auracacia.com.

Frontier Co-op™

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op offers a full line of natural and organic products under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic® and Aura Cacia® brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; and natural and organic aromatherapy products. Frontier Co-op’s goal is to provide consumers with the highest-quality organic and natural products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit Frontier Co-op's website at http://www.frontiercoop.com.