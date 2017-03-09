Good Done Great Expands Canadian Services With Purchase of B Corp, DVI

Good Done Great, an innovative Benefit Corporation (B Corp) dedicated to revolutionizing individual and corporate philanthropy, announced today the purchase of Dexterity Ventures Inc. (DVI). DVI is a Canadian B Corp focused on the creation of business to business donation tools for small to medium sized enterprises that want to incorporate giving and social good into their products and online presence.

“As one of the pioneers of charity big data, DVI has spent the last seven years building technology to harness this information and put the power of strategic giving into the hands of every day North Americans,” said Gena Rotstein, CEO and founder of DVI. “We are very excited about the private sale to Good Done Great as they share our same values and desire to fundamentally change the way people think about their giving.”

The purchase will add further momentum to Good Done Great’s ambitious efforts to expand the ways individuals and companies alike do good. By incorporating DVI’s award-winning Give_API Good Done Great will seamlessly offer the Canadian market its catalogue of corporate and individual giving solutions along with its outstanding customer service. Charitable allocations from Canadian donors on the Good Done Great system will be processed in partnership with The Place2Give Foundation, the donor advised fund set-up by DVI to manage charitable transactions in Canada and US.

“Since our inception, Good Done Great has focused first and foremost on the needs of the giver, be that giver a Fortune 500 corporation, or a single individual,” said David Barach, CEO and founder of Good Done Great. “DVI’s focus on using charity data to enhance the giving experience is why this is such an outstanding B Corp acquisition for Good Done Great, its clients, and the philanthropic world at-large.”

Good Done Great is a trusted brand providing first-rate CSR and philanthropy technology and services for businesses, charities, and donors. Through its continued collaboration with givers and businesses, Good Done Great has processed more than $500 million in charitable contributions to tens of thousands of global charities. The organization has developed a suite of products and services that will benefit from integrating those developed by DVI.

DVI will cease all operations as of April 30, 2017, and founder Gena Rotstein will transition to a consulting role in support of Good Done Great clients and others. The Place2Give Foundation will retain its charitable status as a Donor Advised Fund providing philanthropic services for donors through GoodDoneGreat.com, TheCardThat.Gives, and several other platforms. Canadian donations and Canadian donations to the US will be processed by Place2Give. All US donations will be processed by DonateWell, Good Done Great’s US foundation. US donations to Canadian charities will be processed in partnership between DonateWell and Place2Give Foundation US.

About Good Done Great:

Through innovative technologies and engagement practices, Good Done Great inspires, supports, and expands the charitable aspirations of corporations and individuals. From personal giving accounts to scalable Corporate Social Responsibility platforms, Good Done Great provides solutions that eradicate barriers to giving and facilitate meaningful, lasting connections between givers and the causes they care about.

As ardent believers in the power of business to effect positive change, Good Done Great was one of the first certified and registered Benefit Corporations (B Corp). To date we have processed more than $500 million in donations on behalf of tens of thousands of charities around the globe.

Contact:

Good Done Great

(803) 500-1380

media(at)gooddonegreat(dot)com

Dexterity Ventures Inc.

(866) 936-4483

media(at)dexterityventures(dot)com