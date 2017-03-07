LEADTOOLS The World LEADer in Imaging SDKs LEAD Technologies invested early in supporting Visual Studio 2017 and we are excited to include them as a launch partner alongside the release of Visual Studio 2017

LEAD Technologies is pleased to announce that its LEADTOOLS Imaging SDKs is a Sim-Ship Partner for Microsoft Visual Studio 2017.

All LEADTOOLS functionality will be fully compatible with Visual Studio 2017, including OCR, PDF, Barcode, Forms Recognition, DICOM, PACS, Multimedia, and much more. Current LEADTOOLS customers can upgrade their development environments with peace of mind knowing their crucial imaging features provided by LEADTOOLS will continue to provide seamless integration and functionality.

Sim-shipping with Visual Studio 2017 was made possible by the recent update to LEADTOOLS Version 19. Released in late February, LEAD enriched LEADTOOLS with a hefty influx of features including DICOM Hanging Protocol and enhanced Recognition engines.

“We’re pleased to see LEAD’s commitment to Microsoft Visual Studio,” said Shawn Nandi, Senior Director, Cloud App Dev and Data Marketing for Microsoft Corp. “LEAD Technologies invested early in supporting Visual Studio 2017 and we are excited to include them as a launch partner alongside the release of Visual Studio 2017.”

About LEAD Technologies

With a rich history of more than 26 years, LEAD has established itself as the world's leading provider of software development toolkits for document, medical, multimedia, raster, and vector imaging. LEAD's flagship product, LEADTOOLS, holds the top position in every major country throughout the world and boasts a healthy, diverse customer base and strong list of corporate partners that include some of the largest and most influential organizations from around the globe. For more information, contact sales(at)leadtools(dot)com or support(at)leadtools(dot)com.