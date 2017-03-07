The Home Care Association of America predicts that the number of people aged 65 or older will grow from 56 million in 2020 to as many as 84 million by 2050. Even today, caring for the ever-increasing number of older Americans is putting a significant strain on hospitals, care facilities and families—as America’s overall population ages, the number of potential caregivers isn’t growing fast enough to meet the demand.

That’s where companies like Right at Home come in, a leader in the in-home care industry. Backed by 471 U.S. locations and 76 international locations, Right at Home is poised to build off of 2016’s momentum and reach more clients than ever before—and the entire franchising industry is taking note. Right at Home has been ranked No. 1 in Senior Care and No. 51 overall by Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List. The brand earned that spot through a combination of its affordable costs and fees, impressive size and growth, strong system support, and promising brand strength and financial stability. After receiving nearly 1,000 applications, Entrepreneur recognized that Right at Home’s franchise opportunity stood out as one of the best for the year ahead, especially in the senior care segment.

"We have been aggressively growing with the right franchisees looking to make a difference in their local communities over the past few years," said Brian Petranick, President and CEO of Right at Home. "Continuing to be recognized as a great franchise opportunity that offers franchisees Success with Significance™ has enabled our system to feel rewarded for the help they're bringing to their local towns across the U.S. and across the world with our international Master Licensees."

Entrepreneur isn’t the only industry publication recognizing Right at Home’s strong potential for growth. In 2016, the brand was recognized by Forbes Magazine as the best franchise to buy under $150,000, making the list for its third year in a row. Other accolades from the past year include the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review, which surveys over 26,000 franchise owners and is based on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Right at Home was also ranked in Franchise Times’ “Fast & Serious” list in 2016 and again in 2017, being recognized as one of 30 elite brands that are growing the right way by helping franchise owners build sustainable businesses that will serve customers for years to come.

Right at Home has long separated itself from the competition by emphasizing both training and support, focusing on the Right People providing clients with the Right Care. With locations in eight countries and nearly 23,000 caregivers and more than 19,000 clients, Right at Home is able to incorporate the best industry practices from its domestic and international locations into its business model. Right at Home is also on the forefront of innovation in healthcare technology and working to intercept changes in condition through partnerships with multiple prestigious industry studies.

"Right at Home has truly proven its leadership role in the in-home care industry through our continuous awards and partnerships with prestigious industry leaders such as Harvard Medical School and Philips," said Eric Little, Chief Development Officer for Right at Home. "As the population continues to age at a rapid pace, Right at Home is well-positioned to serve the needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities. We will continue to leverage the compassion and skills of our caregivers with technology to best serve clients and families for decades to come."

Twenty-sixteen was also marked by steady development throughout previously untapped markets. Last year, Right at Home opened 47 locations in the U.S., including several in new markets. Now, as the brand enters 2017, it does so with a continued focus on fulfilling its mission of improving the quality of life for as many people as possible.

“Our goal for 2017 is to continue working with top-quality franchisee candidates,” said Little. “The passionate and dedicated local owners currently growing our system are ultimately the reason we receive such high ratings from Entrepreneur, Forbes, Franchise Business Review, and others. In the year ahead, that’s a trend we expect to continue.”

