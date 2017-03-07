Kofax This deployment of Kofax’s mobile capture capabilities digitally transforms the bank’s credit card activation process and fosters a quick, easy and frictionless path to an improved customer experience and immediate card activation.

● Kofax®, a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business, today announced that a top 10 global bank has deployed the Kofax Mobile Credit and Debit Card Framework and the Kofax Mobile Capture™ Platform to allow customers to activate new credit cards by taking a picture of the card using the bank’s mobile app.

● The bank’s app now allows a customer to activate a new embossed or non-embossed credit card by taking a picture of the card. The credit card account number and expiration date are automatically extracted and used to accelerate the activation process.

● This capability is expected to significantly enhance the customer’s experience while easing the activation process, shortening the time to card usage and increasing revenue growth potential.

● Kofax Mobile Credit and Debit Card Framework enables banks to embed these capabilities in their mobile apps, helping their customers facilitate easier payments, balance transfers and new account openings.

● Kofax Mobile Capture Platform enables organizations to create mobile apps that integrate capture and process management capabilities to streamline information-intensive customer interactions and extend self-service capabilities. It turns mobile devices into information capture devices that deliver a more engaging customer experience to “meet customers where they are” in an anywhere, anytime manner. With Kofax Mobile Capture Platform, organizations can improve customer service and accelerate transactions, thereby increasing revenue and customer loyalty. Kofax Mobile Capture Platform is the only platform in the industry that enables banks to create, deploy and maintain their own mobile capture solutions.

“Account activation is a critical step in the new credit card customer onboarding process,” said Reynolds C. Bish, Chief Executive Officer of Kofax. “This deployment of Kofax’s mobile capture capabilities digitally transforms the bank’s credit card activation process and fosters a quick, easy and frictionless path to an improved customer experience and immediate card activation.”

Kofax is a leading provider of software to simplify and transform the First Mile™ of business. Success in the First Mile can dramatically improve the customer experience, greatly reduce operating costs and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax software and solutions provide a rapid return on investment to more than 25,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, higher education, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax markets its solutions via a direct sales and service organization, along with a global network of more than 1,000 authorized partners in more than 70 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

