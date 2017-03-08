DPU2-series Antenna “Our DPU2 antennas are essentially two antennas in one package, able to provide multi-stream communication from a single antenna instead of requiring two opposite-polarized antennas for the same task,” said Patrick Pesa, Director of Wireless Prod. Mgmt. Past News Releases RSS L-com Launches Weatherproof...

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has released a new series of dual-band, dual-polarized 2x2 MIMO antennas for use in MIMO/802.11ac devices.

L-com’s DPU2-series antennas are dual-band, outdoor, Omni-directional antennas with dual-polarization that permits them to operate in both vertical and horizontal polarizations. One of these antennas can do the same work as two antennas by simultaneously transmitting data on one polarization while receiving data on the other polarization. These antennas also increase Wi-Fi data speed by allowing the attenuation of unwanted signals from adjacent channels and/or co-located equipment, which improves RF performance and increases data speed.

DPU2-series antennas feature both 2.4/5 GHz horizontally and vertically polarized antennas in one radome. They deliver 360-degree 302.11ac coverage while decreasing performance issues from RF interference. These antennas are ideal for enabling multi-stream communications on IEEE 802.11n/ac networks. Supported MIMO types include 1x2 systems for 802.11a/g/n protocols and 2x2 systems for 802.11ac protocols.

“Our DPU2-series antennas are essentially two antennas in one package, able to provide multi-stream communication from a single antenna instead of requiring two opposite-polarized antennas to do the same task,” said Patrick Pesa, Director of Wireless Product Management.

L-com's DPU2-series antennas boast industrial-grade construction and are available in 6 dBi, 9 dBi and 11 dBi versions. A UV-resistant, PVC radome helps ensure long-term, reliable operation in all weather conditions. A heavy duty extruded aluminum base/mount allows the antenna to be mounted to masts up to 3.7 inches in diameter.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com Global Connectivity

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936 x1174

About L-com Global Connectivity:

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, computer networking equipment, and custom products, as well as their HyperLink® brand of wireless products which include antennas, RF amplifiers, coaxial lightning and surge protectors, and NEMA rated enclosures. L-com's HyperLink® wireless products are designed for WiFi, WiMAX, SCADA, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, RFID and Bluetooth applications. In addition to HyperLink® , L-com’s other brands include MilesTek®, specialists in Military/Aeronautics connectivity solutions, Aiconics®, a leading manufacturer of electrical connector products and Point Six™ Wireless, pioneers in the design and manufacture of wireless sensors used in IoT applications. Trusted for more than 30 years, L-com, which is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. For more information, please visit: http://www.L-com.com/