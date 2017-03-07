RPI Will Attend Infor Winter Showcase in St. Paul

RPI Consultants is proud to attend the Infor Winter Showcase scheduled for March 8-10 of this year. As an Infor Alliance business partner, RPI is excited to engage with the Infor Lawson Community as customers continue to migrate to 10x, deploy Global HR and dEPM solutions, and start looking to version 11.

Attending the Infor Winter Showcase from RPI will be several Partners and Senior Consultants including Richard Stout, Jeremy Stoltzfus, Melissa Olson, Cindi Brackins, Kathy Williams, Justin Braun and Keith Wayland.

RPI will be offering the opportunity for Infor Winter Showcase attendees to schedule a free meeting with one of RPI’s subject matter experts. Attendees can schedule a meeting and discuss v10 Lawson upgrades, Global HR implementation, Lawson Supply Chain optimization, Lawson Financials optimization, Infor Managed Services or a “design your own meeting.” Attendees looking to schedule a free meeting should check the Winter Showcase agenda and set aside time in between sessions or after hours to meet with RPI.

HCM Practice Manager, Melissa Olson and HCM Consultant, Jackie Dudas deliver Global HR and Infor Talent Management thought leadership through webinars and presentations at user groups. Their presentations focus on decision points and implementation best practices, including a focus on organization, position, and supervisor structures. Certified in Lawson Global Human Resources and Talent Management, as well as the Lawson S3 HR applications, Ms. Olson has served as Project Manager and HCM SME for multiple Employee and Manager Self Service implementations, as well as various Global HR implementation and optimization efforts. Also experienced in Lawson Global Human Resources, Talent Management, and all Lawson S3 HR applications, Ms. Dudas has serviced various roles as a Lawson Human Capital Management and Lawson Talent Management consultant. Recent past roles include Interim HRIS Manager for a large outpatient healthcare organization, HCM version 10 differences training instructor, and HRIS testing and data specialist in a hospital acquisition.

Lawson SCM Practice Manager, Stephanie Kowal, will be in attendance and prepared to speak with customers about their Lawson process improvement initiatives. Ms. Kowal, who is certified in Lawson’s Procurement Suite, has been delivering presentations on Lawson RQC Best Practices and Contract Management at user groups across the country, and on screen during RPI’s webinars. She has extensive experience working in materials management, process improvement, project management, and system administration. She has led the implementation of electronic requisition and approval processes, and created user training materials and sessions for more than 1,000 requesters and approvers.

Bill Geddy, RPI’s VP of Sales and Marketing, and Dave Clark, RPI’s Senior Account Manager, will also attend the Infor Winter Showcase in St. Paul. Bill is responsible for the continued growth of RPI's Infor Lawson Practice in high-demand industries including healthcare, retail, public sector and services. He has over 30 years' experience in the healthcare market and is highly regarded in the Lawson community. Dave Clark has been developing and delivering solutions to the Lawson community for the last 30 years. A former Infor employee in the Value Engineering department, Dave is an expert in optimizing software to support business processes that drive organizations towards success and maximize the ROI of the Lawson systems.

“We are excited to participate in this event and to speak with our customers about their ongoing Infor and Lawson projects” said Greg Pollard, Senior Partner at RPI.

About RPI Consultants

RPI Consultants is a business applications implementation and optimization firm focused on delivering best practices through technology, systems integration, and process redesign. The RPI team includes certified technical and functional experts in Infor Solutions, Lawson, Perceptive Content, Perceptive Capture and Kofax as well as other automation technologies to enhance the procure-to-pay, financial reporting, and human resources processes.

RPI’s model focuses on delivering solutions to specific business problems through on-demand strategic intervention. Our team-based approach allows us to leverage the best resources part-time, on a task-by-task basis, while working closely with our clients to identify opportunities to minimize costs associated with travel and downtime. RPI prides itself on providing customers with the most value for their dollar, delivering value-added information and genuinely caring about the outcome of an engagement.