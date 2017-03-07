VTI Expands With 3 New International Distribution Partners

Active surgeons in over 20 countries and counting. We believe that we have significantly upgraded the quality of our distribution network in Northern Europe, enabling VTI to better serve its existing surgeon customers as well as significantly expanding on this existing user base.

VTI – Vertebral Technologies, Inc. a MIS spinal implant medical device company based in Minneapolis, MN, has strengthened its distribution in Northern Europe to better serve its international customers. During this process VTI has appointed three new distributors with a strong focus on the spine market. This improved territory coverage will help increase awareness and give surgeons access to VTI’s InterFuse® modular spinal implants.

The three new distribution channels VTI will be partnering with are: Joline GmbH & Co KG, based in Hechingen, Germany: Articular, based in Helsinki, Finland and Anatomica, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. All three distributors have a strong presence in all major hospitals within their respective countries.

Vice President of International Sales Ben Wasscher states, “We believe that we have significantly upgraded the quality of our distribution network in Northern Europe, enabling VTI to better serve its existing surgeon customers as well as significantly expanding on this existing user base. This will bring the benefits of the InterFuse® modular interbodies to a larger patient population.”

“Anatomica’s sales force is very enthusiastic about the InterFuse® system!” says CEO Sverker Stomberg of Anatomica.

When asked about how surgeons react when seeing the InterFuse® product, Peter Kohlbecher Director of Sales & Marketing at Joline GmbH & Co KG said, “They like the fact that a large surface implant can be inserted from posterior; no need to flip the patient; no need to work with general surgeons to get access to the spine from the anterior.”

ABOUT VTI - VERTEBRAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

VTI - Vertebral Technologies, Inc. is a privately held company based in Minneapolis, MN, USA. VTI is dedicated to the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of medical devices to address painful conditions of the spine through less-invasive surgical approaches. VTI’s products utilize its unique modular-assembly technology to deliver solutions optimized for both surgeons and their patients. VTI sells its InterFuse® modular interbody fusion devices worldwide.

For more information, visit: http://www.vti-spine.com or contact Brian Thron at marketing(at)vti-spine(dot)com or + 1.877.912.5401.