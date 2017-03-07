Engel & Völkers Charlotte Announces Launch of Second Shop Location

“We saw an opportunity to provide global reach in real estate and Engel & Völkers provides this valuable network which aligns with our client-centric culture.” -Yuriy Vaynshteyn, Owner

March 7, 2017 – Engel & Völkers Charlotte announced the addition of a second location in the Charlotte market, expanding the brand’s comprehensive global services to real estate buyers and sellers of the region. A grand opening event is slated for March 15, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the new location in the Trademark Building in Uptown Charlotte at 333 West Trade Street Charlotte, NC 28202.

Engel & Völkers’ first Charlotte location opened September 1, 2015 in Ballantyne as a result of the union between Carolinas Metro Realty, LLC and the international brand. “We saw an opportunity to provide global reach in real estate and Engel & Völkers provides this valuable network which aligns with our client-centric culture,” said Yuriy Vaynshteyn, owner of Engel & Völkers Charlotte.

Uptown Charlotte is booming with construction and the projects are transforming the city. With the addition of condominiums, apartment complexes, hotels, and office and retail space, the once lifeless center city has regained traction and the new Engel & Völkers Uptown Charlotte plans to be on the forefront, offering a state of the art European shop concept in the retail frontage of The Trademark Building.

Engel & Völkers Uptown Charlotte will provide leading services and premier properties for buyers and sellers in Uptown Charlotte and the surrounding areas including Myers Park, Dilworth, Eastover, and Elizabeth. With the second largest banking district and the sixth busiest airport in the nation, a thriving manufacturing and energy industry, and a wide range of professional sports, Uptown Charlotte is increasingly luring in both local and foreign buyers attracted to its vibrant lifestyle.

“Charlotte’s mix of cultural offerings—from fine dining and museums to sports teams—and attainable cost of living make for a highly desirable quality of life,” said Frances Bryant, Executive Vice President of Engel & Völkers Charlotte.

With the opening of shops in Aspen, San Francisco, Vail, Park City, Atlanta, Montreal, Toronto, Hilton Head, Savannah, Vancouver Island and Richmond among others, Engel & Völkers continues to strengthen its presence in the real estate market across North America.

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 8,500 real estate advisors in more than 750 brokerages spanning 32 countries across five continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established Engel & Völkers North America in 2007 and assembled a team of the industry’s top leaders, performers and real estate innovators to expand operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Engel & Völkers is an active supporter of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

