Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is honored to announce it ranked 6th on Mortgage Executive Magazine’s 50 Best Companies to Work For. This is the fifth consecutive year UHM has been honored with this distinction.

Each year, Mortgage Executive Magazine conducts an extensive online survey of more than 10,000 Mortgage Loan Originators (MLOs) from over 200 mortgage companies and banks. Questions in the survey include rating company culture, management, compensation and loan processing, just to name a few. The winning selections were based on total MLO votes and average rating score.

UHM’s success stems from its company culture, where Partners (employees) fully believe in and embody the Code of Conduct. The Code of Conduct is based on team-oriented principles and values to create a positive work environment for everyone, including their clients.

“It is a true honor to rank 6th among the 50 Best Companies to Work For,” Bill Cosgrove, UHM President and CEO, shared. “At UHM, we promote passion and engagement among fellow Partners. Company culture is everything to us and we work hard to implement it. Our offices are filled with Partners who want what's best for their clients, the company and their fellow Partners overall. That’s why this award means so much; it truly shows the impact our dedicated Partners have in making this a great place to work.”

UHM is proud to receive an award directly reflecting how much its employees enjoy being part of the UHM family.

For more information on Mortgage Executive Magazine’s 50 Best Companies to Work For, please visit: http://mastermindsummit.com.

If you are interested in learning more about Union Home Mortgage Corp., please visit http://www.unionhomemortgage.com