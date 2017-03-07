Bulldog Adjusters is Expanding to Better Serve Their Customers

We're very excited to reach even more clients across Florida with our growing representative team.

In an effort to serve their customers better, Bulldog Adjusters has announced the expansion of their representative team. This Florida-based public adjuster company started in South Florida and has since expanded to reach customers throughout the state.

Bulldog Adjusters understands just how frustrating it can be to deal with insurance companies when needing to file a claim. Growing the representative team allows them to reach a wider portion of Florida, while responding even faster to local, South Florida claims.

Faster response times ultimately benefits their clients because they are able to arrive on the scene to complete their free damage inspection and take any necessary photographs to be used in the settlement. Starting a claim early is one factor in getting homeowners, businesses, and commercial property owners the maximum settlement possible.

With career opportunities throughout the State, Bulldog Adjusters is always looking for more Outside Sales Representatives to help with claim opportunities around Florida. For those interested in joining this dynamic, public adjuster team, qualifications include being able to travel locally, sales and networking skills, and construction knowledge is preferred.

Bulldog Adjusters is a licensed public adjuster firm in Florida that has helped thousands of homeowners across the state settle property damage claims quickly and accurately. With local representatives throughout Florida, they are able to quickly assess damage, evaluate repairs costs, and ensure claims are settled in a timely manner.

For more information on how to apply or to hire Bulldog Adjusters, please visit their website.