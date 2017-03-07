The session—Vehicles as a Shared Economy and the Effects of Automated Technology—will focus on how mobility service providers are transforming the transportation industry.

WCX17: SAE World Congress Experience—SAE International’s completely transformed, signature event taking place April 4-6, 2017 at the Cobo Center in Detroit—will feature a roundtable discussion about the future of automated technology with executives from Uber, Lyft, Zipcar, General Motors and DENSO during the Leadership Summit on Wednesday, April 5.

The session—Vehicles as a Shared Economy and the Effects of Automated Technology—will focus on how mobility service providers are transforming the transportation industry. The companies leading this incredible and complex transformation will discuss using technology to leverage untapped capacity in new ways through a shared approach as well as the effects of automated vehicle evolution to the economy.

Panelists include: Peter Kosak, Executive Director of Urban Mobility Programs for General Motors; Sherif Markby, Vice President of Global Vehicle Programs for Uber; Robert Grant, Director of Government Relations for Lyft; Pat Bassett, Vice President of DENSO International; and Adrian Albus, Director of Business Innovation and Strategy at Zipcar.

“This distinguished panel will walk attendees through the unbelievably exciting future of automated technology,” says Jim Forlenza, Group Director, SAE Events. “The technical innovation coming from these companies is incredible and they, along with others in their space, are leading the charge in the future of mobility.”

Serving as a global nexus for industry leaders, inventors, and disruptors from Detroit to Silicon Valley and everywhere in-between, WCX promises a full-spectrum, full-sensory interactive experience, uniting the mobility industry’s best talent from innovation hubs around the world for three days of active learning, high-powered collaboration, and technological discovery.

In 2016, SAE World Congress drew more than 11,000 attendees from the automotive industry. As the event evolves into WCX: SAE World Congress Experience spanning the entire mobility industry, even more engineers, engineering managers, executives, academics, government/military officials, and consultants will attend.

Ford Motor Company will provide Executive Leadership and DENSO will serve as the Tier One Strategic Partner for WCX.

