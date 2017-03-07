“When marketers combine SharpSpring’s behavioral tracking and analytics with Enthusem’s offline personalization tactics, they can multiply their impact and results.”

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a global provider of cloud-based marketing technologies that help marketers drive more leads, convert leads to sales and optimize their spend, announced today the launch of its integration with Enthusem by Prospect Smarter, Inc., an offline-to-online marketing tool that automates direct mail, personalized at scale.

The new integration allows customers to leverage information SharpSpring captures about prospects — such as site visits, emails opened, or lead score — to dynamically deliver hyper-personalized mailers from Enthusem. The printed mailer could then incorporate personalized elements such as the contact’s own social media images or company branding.

For example, Enthusem can automatically print and send mailers at the exact right time based on lead behavior triggered by SharpSpring automation tasks. Once engaged offline, recipients that go back online could then trigger a new SharpSpring automation task to improve conversion to a sale, such as an alert to the sales team or automatically adding a contact to an email series to move a lead further down the sales funnel.

The combination of direct mail and automation can be a powerful strategy to expand marketers’ reach. In Breaking Through the Noise, a recent report from the Canada Post, 51% of consumers said they prefer companies that use a combination of mail and email when communicating with them.

“Enthusem’s automated personalization-at-scale technology allows marketers to gain attention offline which drives interested consumers right back online where our customers’ trackable, personal and rich experiences await,” Enthusem owner and CEO Paul Blaylock said.

“Advanced targeting and personalization are some of the top benefits of marketing automation,” SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson said. “When marketers combine SharpSpring’s behavioral tracking and analytics with Enthusem’s offline personalization tactics, they can multiply their impact and results.”

More information about the integration is available at http://www.sharpspring.com/enthusem.

