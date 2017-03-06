The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Doug Haines of Haines Security Solutions its 2016 Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year for his significant contributions to the security industry.

With this award, SIA recognizes Haines for his volunteer efforts on behalf of SIA, most notably his service as an Adjunct Professor at Mercer Community College in New Jersey, where he assisted in the development of the Associate of Applied Science in Security Systems Technology Degree Program and taught a prerequisite course on security systems integration.

SIA Chairman Denis Hébert will present the 2016 Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award to Haines at The Advance, SIA's annual membership meeting, scheduled to occur on Tuesday, April 4, 2016, during ISC West.

“Thanks to SIA, I’ve had an opportunity to work directly with the next generation of security professionals,” said Haines. “The SIA degree program at Mercer College is a unique program designed to provide formal education to security technicians. It has been a pleasure to apply my own skills and background to the challenge of guiding the program and preparing students for careers in the security industry. I’m honored to be recognized, and I look forward to working further with SIA on this program and others.”

“Doug Haines generously volunteered his time and expertise to the Associate of Applied Science in Security Systems Technology Degree Program, assisting SIA with this promising program that prepares tomorrow’s security industry employees,” said Hébert. “We owe him a great debt of gratitude, and I am pleased to present him with the 2016 Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award.”

Hébert will present SIA award recipients, including the Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award, SIA Chairman's Award and SIA Committee Chair of the Year Award at The Advance, held during ISC West at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, April 4. The Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award is named in honor of Sandra Jones, principal of Sandra Jones and Company, a prolific SIA volunteer and co-founder of the executive conference Securing New Ground®.

Honorees and all SIA Members are welcome to gather for the program from 3:30-4:30 p.m. SIA Members who attend The Advance also receive free transportation and early VIP entry to SIA Market Leaders Reception immediately afterward. Find more info and register at http://www.securityindustry.org/advance.

The Advance is co-located with ISC West, produced by ISC Events. Security professionals can register to attend the ISC West trade show and conference, which runs April 4-7, at http://www.iscwest.com.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) (http://www.securityindustry.org) is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with more than 700 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels; creating open industry standards that enable integration; advancing industry professionalism through education and training; opening global market opportunities; and collaboration with other like-minded organizations. As a proud sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA Government Summit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground®, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.