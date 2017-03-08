Meetings.com Announces Corporate Net Rate Group Booking Technology

The big news is that Meetings.com has a comprehensive offering to work with organizations that send net/non-commissionable groups to the hotels

Meetings.com, the premier site for information on meeting and banquet venues worldwide, is excited to announce the company’s latest suite of technology and services now available for corporations, associations, and meeting planners to streamline their work flow. The service is designed to provide corporate and event planners that source hotels using net/non-commissionable rates with leading edge technology to secure the best options for their meeting or event.

As demands on event planners and procurement specialists increase, there needs to be a continuous process of adopting technology to grow productivity to meet ever evolving higher customer expectations. To meet these expectations, Meetings.com is introducing new services and technology that will shape the meetings industry.

“The big news is that Meetings.com has a comprehensive offering to work with organizations that send net/non-commissionable groups to the hotels,” stated Ross Hosking, President of Meetings.com. “These services are being offered to meet the demand of our clients that want to book hotels at net rates. These services are part of our larger strategy to be the preferred RFP sourcing tool for all types of event and meetings. We anticipate our brands will be sourcing $30 billion in group/event RFPs by 2020,” continued Mr. Hosking.

This service offering consists of a menu of services and includes the following:

Sourcing Technology: Meetings.com’s technology licensing options features eRFP sourcing technology, allowing event planners to source hotel rooms and meeting space easily and more efficiently worldwide. Event requests can be translated into 27 languages and into 99 currencies instantly. The platform is responsive meaning requests can be made on any device from a smartphone, tablet to desktop.

Group Pricing: Event planners are demanding an increasing for actionable, concise and accurate information in regards to pricing. Meetings.com now offers a rate protection program that guarantees the lowest quoted rates to meeting planners versus any published rates anywhere else. The system checks rates immediately at the time of the initial quote and then continues to check rates on an ongoing basis leading up to the event to make sure lower rates are not available over the requested dates. If a published rate is lower versus the group rate, the hotel and the event planner are notified about any pricing changes. This way the planner and the hotel can react to meet the changing marketplace dynamics.

City Reporting and Pricing Statistics: Event planners can better source the dates needed to contract the best rates and terms for any size group with Meetings.com’s city reports and pricing statistics services. Information on group and individual booking rate trends are provided in easy to read reports for any destination city in the future and in the past. This allows for easy date or destination comparison and sourcing requests to meet a proposed budget.

“Book in Block”: This new technology helps when it comes to group reservations and housing. Once the group block is set up, all reservations can be made online within the block at the negotiated rate which includes an instant confirmation delivered online and via email/text. For larger events, Book-in-Block technology allows planners to upload rooming lists directly into the block without the tedious process of manually sending email lists. This technology enters reservations into the hotel’s property management system and provides an instant confirmation back to the meeting planner.

eContracting & Reporting: All event contracting can be completed efficiently using the Meetings.com’s electronic signature technology that allows planners and hotels to negotiate and sign agreements online. All data flows through the technology and is available to customers’ real time in any custom format that is needed for reporting.

Customization: Meetings.com’s newest suite of technology can be customized to meet the needs of a specific organization. All branding will remain with the look and feel of the customers web sites and specifications. There are many additional customizations available such as reporting, 24x7 call center option and integration with internal systems.

Regional Planners: Meetings.com has 70+ regional event planners located around the world in key markets that are available to assist corporate/event planners with hotel negotiations and to provide local expertise and advice.

About Meetings.com

Meetings.com is a sister brand of HotelPlanner, focusing on business travel and helping corporate event planners book space for meetings plus hotel rooms. Through direct, collaborative relationships with the leading meeting and banquet venues around the world, Meetings.com will quickly find clients the perfect space and the best price. Combining technology with an experienced worldwide client-focused team, Meetings.com provides exceptional service to help each client select the optimal venue and/or develop an exclusive corporate hotel travel program always delivering the best price for their hotel travel needs. With a global team of travel specialists specializing in specific markets plus robust sourcing/hotel booking tools, Meetings.com is a one stop shop for all hotel program needs. Founded in 2002, the company has offices in West Palm Beach, FL (USA Headquarters), Las Vegas, Nevada, London, England, (European Headquarters) and Hong Kong (Asia Headquarters). Meetings.com is wholly owned subsidiary of HotelPlanner. For more information on Meetings.com or to become an affiliate, please visit: https://www.meetings.com/Become-Meeting-Planner/