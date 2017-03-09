Refrigerated & Frozen Foods magazine, a Deerfield, Ill.-based unit of BNP Media, Troy, Mich., announced its fifth annual Best New Retail Products contest.

Editor-in-chief Marina Mayer (mayerm(at)bnpmedia(dot)com) reviewed all of the new retail products published in print and online at http://www.RFFmag.com from October 2016 to February 2017. From the hundreds of products, she nominated 17 refrigerated and frozen foods and beverages to be named Top 5 Readers’ Choice Best New Retail Product.

The nominees were selected based on uniqueness to the market, packaging enhancements, on-trend flavor profile, consumer need and better-for-you ingredients. Products were NOT selected based off of samples.

How it works is users visit http://www.refrigeratedfrozenfood.com/readers-choice-2017 and vote for their favorite new retail product. Users can vote multiple times throughout the duration of the contest, but only once a day.

“I created this contest as a way to get the industry more involved and more aware of the new product developments in many of today’s grocers’ chilled and frozen aisles,” says Mayer. “Despite how low the economy dips or what consumers are saying on social media, refrigerated and frozen foods processors continue to develop, innovate and expand their portfolios. This contest helps celebrate new product creation.”

The Top 5 winners will publish in a special report in Refrigerated & Frozen Foods’ July 2017 State of the Industry issue, and will deliver an online-only interview on new product development, industry trends and what’s to come in the future.

The nominees are as follows:



Pint Slices from Ben & Jerry’s

MAIO line of refrigerated yogurt-based spreads from Bolthouse Farms

Drinkable Veggies line of ready-to-drink beverages from Bonafide Provisions

Signature Sidekicks Side Dishes from Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine

Dunkin’ Donuts ready-to-drink iced coffee beverages from Dunkin’ Donuts and Coca-Cola Co.

Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds from Farm Rich

Doritos Loaded Frozen Nacho Snacks from Frito-Lay

TRIO layered ice cream from Häagen-Dazs

Frozen novelties and ice cream from Hostess Brands and Nestlé Dreyer’s Ice Cream Co.

Misfits “Ugly” produce from Hy-Vee & Robinson Fresh

Velveeta cheese snacks from Kraft Heinz

Frozen rolls and baguettes from La Brea Bakery

Chewy ice cream from Lezzetli Mediterranean Ice Cream

Chicken bites breaded with Cheez-It crackers from Mistica Foods and Kellogg Co.

Heat-and-eat veggie bowls from MorningStar Farms

Frozen fruits and vegetables that help end hunger from Seal the Seasons

Refrigerated macaroni & cheese kit from Three Bridges

Go to http://www.refrigeratedfrozenfood.com/readers-choice-2017 to cast your vote. Voting takes place March 6 through March 31, 2017 at midnight CST.

