NOVAtime Technology, Inc. (http://www.novatime.com), a leading provider of enterprise Time and Attendance / Workforce Management solutions, announced that Darrenkamp’s Market has automated its time and labor management processes by utilizing NOVAtime’s solution as part of the NE Time Systems package.

Darrenkamp’s Market is a fourth generation, family-owned chain of successful grocery stores in Pennsylvania. Darrenkamp’s is focused on caring for customers and communities by offering friendly personalized service, quality meats, and competitive prices. The company also strives to provide a safe and rewarding workplace and employs around 700 employees across four retail locations in Lancaster and York counties.

While opening its third and fourth stores, Darrenkamp’s management determined that it needed a workforce management system to scale with the company’s growth. Darrenkamp’s chose the NOVAtime solution, provided and implemented by NE Time Solutions, along with NOVAtime’s NT7000-FP biometric time clock. The NOVAtime software is cloud-based and offers unlimited scalability. Prior to the conversion, Darrenkamp’s relied heavily on its department managers to enforce minimum breaks for minors. Payroll Administrator, Sena Ombasic, explains, “We have a lot of high school students. Not all are as careful as they should be. But one minute is an infraction with the Department of Labor, so it is really important. We needed a solution to enforce minimum breaks for minors.”

To address this issue, NOVAtime’s meal lockout feature, along with the NT7000-FP time clock device, prevents employees from punching back in until the required minutes for the break have elapsed. Ms. Ombasic explains, “With technology, we can’t control employees not taking a lunch, but now we can at least finally ensure that they do not return from their break too early. This frees up our managers to ensure that minors take their breaks.”

Ms. Ombasic and her team also like Auto Enroll, another NT7000-FP feature. Upon creating employee records in the software for new hires, the time clock automatically prompts employees to enroll their fingerprint, making it unnecessary for a supervisor to be present.

Regarding the software, Ms. Ombasic says, “I know that there are other systems, but I like NOVAtime's solution and would recommend it. I like that it is web-based, and that I can give access to an unlimited number of supervisors. I can control what they see, and what they do not see.” Ms. Ombasic also likes the report generator and appreciates that the payroll bridge generates an export file that matches the import specifications of their payroll company.

Ms. Ombasic adds, ”NE Time Systems' service is excellent! They are wonderful and make me feel like I'm their only customer. Everyone is so nice and very professional."

