Business to Business (B2B) marketers rank the top most significant objective for 2017 as B2B lead generation (76%).1 Ironically, an average of 94% of visitors to B2B websites leave before providing any contact information, yet many are qualified, leaving a substantial percentage of potential business as lost revenue.2 Clickback, an innovative lead gen software as a service (SaaS) company, says the marketing process for B2B has become so complex that it is now a necessity – not an option – for businesses to aggressively capture, pursue and engage qualified leads instead of “hoping” for their website to do all the work.

B2B buyers are certainly out there searching—but not for a specific brand. 71% percent of B2B researchers begin with a generic search, and conduct an average of 12 searches before engaging on a given brand’s specific site. That means that when a B2B buyer or researcher accesses a specific website, it’s a crucial opportunity that must be leveraged. This is especially important, given the sheer number of company buyers now using the web for research: 94% of business buyers do some form of online research, with 84.3% visiting business websites directly.3

“Some companies have gone too long in abdicating their responsibility to the website – which is a static entity, by the way, not the 24/7 salesperson many businesses intend it to be,” said Kyle Tkachuk, CEO of Clickback. “They hope their ‘well-crafted copy’ will reach out and magically pull customers in – that’s just no longer how it works today.”

Statistics tell a grim story; per Clickback, of the 94% of potential leads that are leaving websites, 40-80% are qualified, depending on the company’s targeted outbound marketing methods. To Tkachuk, it’s an epidemic of lost revenue potentially in the billions. He explains that many companies have a “black hole” between marketing and sales into which leads disappear – and the economic effects are staggering: studies show that when sales and marketing are not in sync, it can cost B2B businesses upwards of 10% of their annual revenue, equating to $100M for a billion-dollar company.4 By not actively having intelligence of qualified leads, marketing departments further the divide between sales and marketing pros.

Shockingly, many businesses don’t have documented strategies for capturing leads; less than half (49%) of B2B marketing teams have veritable blueprints for lead generation and nurturing,5 which Tkachuk says is yet another example of putting content or a brand “out there” and hoping for the best. To compound the felony, some companies make the process considerably more complex, engaging in complicated and long-term strategies that focus primarily or even solely on the inbound lead process, which never handle the immediate danger of lost revenue.

“A company’s website can act as the most effective outbound marketing tool,” said Tkachuck, “specifically through website visitor tracking, a necessary part of the marketing mix for accelerated growth.” By revealing the identity of those leads that leave without a trace, B2B marketers have access to those 94% of buyers to turn them into clients, which means more business and ultimately more economic viability.

About Clickback:

Founded in 1996, Clickback is a software as a service (SaaS) company that helps thousands of marketing professionals solve their companies’ lead growth problems using Cloud-based B2B lead generation software products uniquely designed to accelerate lead growth. Clickback is one of the world’s first SaaS companies to offer email lead generation software to its customers that provides a safe and proven method of securing profitable B2B leads to mid-market and enterprise companies. Clickback has been able to identify over 260,000 leads for their users, in part by implementing Clickback WEB, a software designed to identify unknown visitors to a company’s website and utilize them as leads. In 2016, Clickback became one of the first email service providers to be 100% IPv6 (Internet Protocol Version 6) compliant to maximize deliverability for customers. IPv6 allows for 340 undecillion IP addresses, ensuring there will be no shortage and that devices will be able to remain communicating with one another – imperative for compliant B2B marketers today. For more information on Clickback visit http://www.clickback.com/.

