“I made the move to join Homeside because of their focus on delivering game-changing technology for the mortgage industry–tools like the Homeside Pro app allow me to provide a next-level experience to my clients and business partners.”

Homeside is proud to welcome Brad as Vice President, Retail Sales Manager to their Cleveland market.

“Brad is a rock-star, his speed and approach are unparalleled. I couldn’t be more confident in his ability to grow and lead the Cleveland market,” stated Chuck Shackelford, Homeside Senior Vice President & Divisional Manager.

Homeside is one of the nation’s fastest growing mortgage lenders, with a mission focused on blending technology with a handshake to disrupt the mortgage industry. Since opening in late 2013, Homeside has grown to over 400+ employees, 20+ locations, is recognized as a Top 100 Mortgage Lender in the country, and named one of the Top 50 Best Places to Work nationally.

Dual-headquartered in Columbia, MD, & Columbus, OH, Homeside provides a modern mortgage experience to its consumers, and a dynamic career path and culture for its team members. To learn more about what it’s like to work at Homeside visit http://recruiting.gohomeside.com or http://www.goHomeside.com today. NMLS ID# 1124061