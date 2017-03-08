Brad Binder Finds His Home at Homeside Financial as VP Retail Sales Manager for the Cleveland Market

Brad Binder joins Homeside as VP Retail Sales Manager for the Cleveland Market because of their focus on game-changing technology for the mortgage industry.

Brad is a rock-star, his speed and approach are unparalleled.

“I made the move to join Homeside because of their focus on delivering game-changing technology for the mortgage industry–tools like the Homeside Pro app allow me to provide a next-level experience to my clients and business partners.”

Homeside is proud to welcome Brad as Vice President, Retail Sales Manager to their Cleveland market.

“Brad is a rock-star, his speed and approach are unparalleled. I couldn’t be more confident in his ability to grow and lead the Cleveland market,” stated Chuck Shackelford, Homeside Senior Vice President & Divisional Manager.

Want to be part of a modern mortgage lender? Brad is seeking loan officers to join his team.
For a closer look at what it’s like to work at one of the only mortgage companies Glassdoor acclaimed as a ‘Best Place to Work,’ visit http://recruiting.gohomeside.com today!

Homeside is one of the nation’s fastest growing mortgage lenders, with a mission focused on blending technology with a handshake to disrupt the mortgage industry. Since opening in late 2013, Homeside has grown to over 400+ employees, 20+ locations, is recognized as a Top 100 Mortgage Lender in the country, and named one of the Top 50 Best Places to Work nationally.

Dual-headquartered in Columbia, MD, & Columbus, OH, Homeside provides a modern mortgage experience to its consumers, and a dynamic career path and culture for its team members. To learn more about what it’s like to work at Homeside visit http://recruiting.gohomeside.com or http://www.goHomeside.com today. NMLS ID# 1124061

