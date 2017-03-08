WealthVest welcomes Curt Ives to the Regional Director team for northern California and northern Nevada territory. Mr. Ives has a solid track record of helping Advisors and clients create wealth with over 29 years of industry experience and knowledge. He has a solid background as a Financial Advisor, Manager, Wholesaler, 401k Representative and Divisional and Vice President which allows him a broad spectrum of tools and assets to assist Financial Advisors in growing their businesses. Mr. Ives experience gives him the ability to bring perspective of how different investments work together to meet the needs of clients and their portfolios. Curt Ives holds a Series 7, Series 65 and a Series 63 securities license as well as life and health insurance license.

WealthVest is a financial services distribution firm specializing in high-quality fixed and indexed insurance and retirement savings products from top carriers. WealthVest designs, markets, and distributes these essential products throughout the nation. WealthVest’s focus is on creating product with the highest consumer value.

WealthVest was founded in 2009 by former CEO of American Skandia, Wade Dokken, and former CEO of Hartford Life Limited, Europe, Lincoln Collins. From the beginning, the company has provided financial professionals with exceptional field and phone support, effective sales training materials, thorough coaching, and the highest quality product.

The company possesses four sales teams: two field wholesaling teams dedicated to banks and broker-dealers, a field team dedicated to independent agents, and a Bozeman-based sales team focused on all agents and advisors. WealthVest has relationships with over 130 banks and broker-dealers around the United States, more than 100 committed professionals on their team, and over $1 billion in sales to date.