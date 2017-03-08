Summer Energy, LLC, a fast-growing retail electric provider in Houston, Texas, announced today that it has been selected as one of Houston’s 2017 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.

“The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more,” according to their website. Once nominated, companies are evaluated by an independent research firm. Winners will participate in an awards gala on April 10, 2017.

“Summer Energy is honored to be selected as one of the best and brightest organizations in Houston for the second consecutive year,” said Neil Leibman, CEO of Summer Energy. “We are especially proud to be the only retail electric provider to make the list. Our business is built around Customer Service and it is our goal first and foremost to deliver the best level of service to our customers and third parties. We believe a positive work environment and engaged employees result in satisfied customers and winning this award reaffirms our mission,” continued Mr. Leibman.

About Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®: The “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®”, a program of the National Association for Business Resources is presented annually in several markets: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted. Visit http://www.101bestandbrightest.com to obtain an application.

About Summer Energy Holdings, Inc.: Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Summer Energy, LLC, a Texas-based retail electric provider which entered the market in February 2012. Summer Energy offers residential and all size commercial customers in the Texas restructured retail energy market competitive prices, pricing choices, and improved customer friendly service.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” or “may,” and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of the Company, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

For More Information Contact:

Angela Hanley, President

Direct: 713-375-2777