PerfectBook Announces the Pre-release Launch of Their App

No matter your experience level, the photos and videos you can share on social media utilizing the PerfectBook app are sure to provide your friends and family with the wow factor!

When Photographer Arron Hsiao saw that the pictures on his iPhone couldn’t naturally provide the same incredible quality of professional film color, he got the idea for an app that could change that forever. From there, he developed the PerfectBook app, which is the first app of its kind to provide live previews and real-time filter adjustments that offer premium film color.

The PerfectBook app Pre-release launched earlier on iTunes. You don’t have to be a professional photographer to easily utilize the PerfectBook app. Anyone with an interest in fashion, photography, art or travel can benefit from the enhanced features PerfectBook provides. These features include filters for both film and video. Two options include the Real Beauty Filter and the Dream Beauty Filter. Both were created to help people take their selfies and videos just like celebrities.

With the app, users can experience one-hand catch and shoot photography. Just press and snap for a quick, professional photograph. The color system with PerfectBook is directly measured from real films like Porta, RVP and TMAX. After photos or videos are taken, retouch them easily with two or three fingers.

While PerfectBook provides professional style photographs and videos, Hsiao encourages photographers at any level to give the app a try. Hsiao explains, saying, “No matter your experience level, the photos and videos you can share on social media utilizing the PerfectBook app are sure to provide your friends and family with the wow factor!”

To download the PerfectBook app, users can visit the iTunes store today. The app requires iOS 9.0 and is compatible with the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

About:

PerfectBook was launched in 2017 and is the first app of its kind. Taiwan’s Arron Hsiao invented PerfectBook in order to make iPhone pictures provide the same quality of the highest end cameras. The app allows for real-time filters to be accessed that maximizes color and beauty. If you’re a photographer you no longer need to save hundreds or thousands for a professional camera and film, the incredible PerfectBook app is the only thing you need.