Interjet announced it has added additional non-stop flights between New York’s JFK airport and Mexico City effective immediately. These additional flights operate Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday complementing two other daily flights Interjet operates between the two cities.

“Our business traveler market is booming between New York and Mexico City,” said José Luis Garza, Interjet, CEO. “Adding this additional frequency helps us keep up with the demand for our service,” he added.

The A320 aircraft departs JFK at 12:55 arriving Mexico City 17:05 in time for late afternoon meetings or business dinners. An early morning 06:05 departure from Mexico City arrives JFK 11:55 in time for afternoon business meetings in the New York metropolitan area. In addition to convenient departures and arrivals, Interjet offers more legroom between seats, inflight service that includes free light snacks and drinks, no fees for checked baggage on specific fares and female-only lavatories.

For more information regarding this service or to make a reservation, visit http://www.interjet.com or call 1 866-285-9525.

About Interjet

Interjet is an international airline based in Mexico City providing air service to 53 destinations in seven countries, including 37 cities in Mexico. Its network includes service to nine U.S. markets: Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando/Sanford and San Antonio. Other international routes include Havana, Santa Clara and Varadero,Cuba; Bogota, Colombia; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Lima, Peru; and San Jose, Costa Rica. The airline operates a fleet of 70 aircraft including 45 Airbus A320’s, three Airbus A321-200’s and 22 Sukhoi Superjet 100’s.

