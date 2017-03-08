CDK Global Names CarStory Market Reports as Certified Partner

We’re very pleased to be included in the CDK Partner Program and to enable integration of our Market Reports into CDK dealers’ VDPs.

CDK Global has named CarStory, the automotive brand of big data company Vast, Inc., as a Certified Partner. CarStory Market Reports, which help dealers tell a vehicle’s whole “story,” are now available to all CDK customers via its Partner Program.

The CDK Partner Program, which already has over 25 signed Partners, was created to seamlessly connect industry-leading digital vendors with dealers. CarStory Market Reports offer consumers comprehensive, real-time data directly on the VDP and are already adopted by over 6,500 dealerships nationwide, including 50% of the top dealer groups.

“We’re very pleased to be included in the CDK Partner Program and to enable integration of our Market Reports into CDK dealers’ VDPs,” said Chad Bockius, CMO of CarStory. “Time spent on VDPs is one of the key predictors of sales: the more car shoppers engage with a dealer’s VDP, the faster a vehicle will sell, and our Market Reports should help amplify that engagement for CDK customers.”

CarStory, which is the industry’s largest provider of search and inventory data and analytics on used vehicles, serves up over 15 million Market Reports to consumers around the country each month, including customized CPO versions that help OEMs, including Volkswagen and Hyundai, better showcase the advantages of a CPO vehicle versus a non-certified used car.

The Market Reports’ comprehensive information keeps consumers focused on dealership websites, eliminating the need to click off to other websites for additional research. In addition, CarStory Market Reports’ patented technology automatically determines which aspects of a used vehicle are most significant to consumers and then identifies the top 3 or 4 features that are the unique price drivers for that vehicle, presenting them in an easily digestible format to enable consumers to make more confident purchasing decisions.

CarStory Market Reports’ robust and unique information is based on insights generated from a combination of real-time used vehicle listings and data from over eight million used car searches each week. The patented technology highlights the unique attributes and features that drive price, whether it’s bluetooth, roof rack or heated seats.

About CarStory

CarStory is a service that matches used car shoppers with the right car. Using patented technology and an industry-leading dataset, CarStory facilitates an efficient, effective discovery process resulting in a confident purchase decision. With a network of over 6,500 participating dealerships nationwide, CarStory’s available inventory and user-data is the largest, and most accurate in the industry.

About Vast

Vast is a big data-as-service platform that provides consumer experiences —powered by data and analytics — for big purchases in automotive and real estate. Founded in 2005, Vast is the premier provider of big data solutions for many of the Global 1000’s largest automotive and real estate businesses. Learn more at http://www.Vast.com.

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on evolving the automotive retail experience, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving more than 27,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK’s solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit http://www.cdkglobal.com.

