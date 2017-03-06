Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will participate at the FIBA (Florida International Bankers Association) Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Conference March 6 -8 at the InterContinental Miami. Rudolph W. Giuliani, chair of the firm’s Cybersecurity, Privacy and Crisis Management Practice and former New York City Mayor, will deliver the keynote address on how the 2016 elections impact regulatory reform. Greenberg Traurig’s Mark Clayton and Carl Fornaris will also speak at the conference.

Carl Fornaris, co-chair of the firm's Financial Regulatory and Compliance Practice, will moderate the panel “Lessons Learned from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Recent Enforcement Actions Against Financial Institutions in the Region” March 8 from 4:15 p.m.– 5:30 p.m. Mark Clayton, co-chair of the firm’s Global Gaming Practice will speak on the panel “Compliance Standards for Casinos and Money Service Businesses” March 7 from 11:25 a.m. – 12:40 p.m.

Greenberg Traurig is also a sponsor of the conference.

Giuliani serves as Chair of the Cybersecurity, Privacy and Crisis Management Practice at Greenberg Traurig and is also the founder of Giuliani Partners, a leading professional services firm in emergency preparedness, public safety, leadership during crises, and financial management. Rudy gained notoriety as Mayor of New York City from 1994-2001. His leadership in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks has been hailed by world figures.

Prior to becoming Mayor, Rudy served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1983-1989. He continues to handle high level litigation matters and recently was retained by a major public company for which he scored a complete victory. Rudy served as the vice chairman of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Transition Team. He leads a group of private sector representatives who share information about cyber security with President Trump and the administration.

Clayton has wide-ranging experience in the gaming industry and focuses his practice on regulatory matters, including those related to land-based gaming, internet gaming and the manufacturing and distribution of gaming equipment. Mark focuses on legislation and regulatory projects and represents clients with gaming matters in U.S. and international jurisdictions. Prior to joining the firm, Mark served as an executive and as counsel for many casino corporations. He is a former member of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Fornaris concentrates his practice on the representation of U.S. and non-U.S. firms on finance and corporate matters, and provides supervisory and compliance counseling for institutions regulated by the Federal Reserve, OCC, FDIC, FinCEN, CFPB, SEC, FINRA, Florida Office of Financial Regulation and other state supervisory authorities. Carl frequently speaks at conferences regarding financial regulation and compliance.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.