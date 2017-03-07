KidCheck Children’s Check-In Integrates with Leading Gym Management Software

Share Article

KidCheck is pleased to announce its secure children’s check-in system now integrates with ASF Payment Solutions, offering fitness centers and gyms using ASF easy access to KidCheck’s children’s check-in software, while still maintaining a single member database. More about KidCheck can be found at http://www.kidcheck.com.

KidCheck Children's Check-In System

KidCheck Children's Check-In

KidCheck’s children’s check-in software provides a great value add for ASF clients, offering a highly secure and robust child check-in solution that easily integrates with existing member data.

Past News Releases

RSS

Boise, Idaho (PRWEB)

KidCheck is pleased to announce its secure children’s check-in system now integrates with ASF Payment Solutions. This integration offers ASF customers easy access to KidCheck’s full-featured children’s check-in system, while still maintaining a single member database.

KidCheck, a leader in children’s check-in, focuses specifically on delivering easy-to-use, innovative, secure check-in solutions, including its Express Check-In mobile solution. ASF is a leading provider of gym management software and payment solutions.

The integration offers fitness centers, martial arts schools, and other organizations using ASF a best-in-class child care check-in solution. Via the integration, key check-in and member information is synced and seamlessly shared between the platforms, creating a positive member family experience.

“KidCheck is honored to partner with industry leader ASF to offer an integrated secure child care check-in software option,” said Alex Smith, KidCheck CEO. “ASF clients will have immediate access to necessary member data and valid childcare information right at their fingertips at child check-in.”

“ASF continually looks for opportunities to partner with like-minded companies,” said Sean Kirby, VP Client Relations at ASF. “KidCheck’s children’s check-in software provides a great value add for our clients, offering a highly secure and robust child check-in solution that easily integrates with existing member data.”

About KidCheck
KidCheck, Inc. provides secure children’s check-in software and complete check-in station systems for churches, fitness facilities, and organizations caring for children. KidCheck believes every child deserves a chance to grow in a safe environment, and every parent deserves peace-of-mind about the safety of their children. KidCheck is committed to delivering easy-to-use, innovative, and reliable check-in systems backed by world class support. To learn more or to request a demo visit http://www.kidcheck.com.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Elissa Reid
KidCheck, Inc
+1 (208) 639-1620 Ext: 811
Email >
@KidCheck
Follow >
KidCheck - Secure Children's Check-In
since: 02/2009
Like >
Follow us on
Visit website

Media

KidCheck Secure Children's Check-InKidCheck Integrates with ASF Payment SolutionsKidCheck Children's Check-In for Fitness CentersKidCheck Children's Check-In LogoKidCheck Secure Children's Check-InKidCheck Provides Secure Children's Check-In Solutions