KidCheck is pleased to announce its secure children’s check-in system now integrates with ASF Payment Solutions. This integration offers ASF customers easy access to KidCheck’s full-featured children’s check-in system, while still maintaining a single member database.

KidCheck, a leader in children’s check-in, focuses specifically on delivering easy-to-use, innovative, secure check-in solutions, including its Express Check-In mobile solution. ASF is a leading provider of gym management software and payment solutions.

The integration offers fitness centers, martial arts schools, and other organizations using ASF a best-in-class child care check-in solution. Via the integration, key check-in and member information is synced and seamlessly shared between the platforms, creating a positive member family experience.

“KidCheck is honored to partner with industry leader ASF to offer an integrated secure child care check-in software option,” said Alex Smith, KidCheck CEO. “ASF clients will have immediate access to necessary member data and valid childcare information right at their fingertips at child check-in.”

“ASF continually looks for opportunities to partner with like-minded companies,” said Sean Kirby, VP Client Relations at ASF. “KidCheck’s children’s check-in software provides a great value add for our clients, offering a highly secure and robust child check-in solution that easily integrates with existing member data.”

About KidCheck

KidCheck, Inc. provides secure children’s check-in software and complete check-in station systems for churches, fitness facilities, and organizations caring for children. KidCheck believes every child deserves a chance to grow in a safe environment, and every parent deserves peace-of-mind about the safety of their children. KidCheck is committed to delivering easy-to-use, innovative, and reliable check-in systems backed by world class support. To learn more or to request a demo visit http://www.kidcheck.com.