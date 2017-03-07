Beetnik® Launches Organic Line Extension at Expo West 2017

Beetnik Organic Cooked Beef Meatballs

Hot off the heels of their rapid expansion in the natural frozen category, Beetnik® has set sights on expanding their line of organic products in the single serve entrees, sauces and meat categories. Currently boasting twelve organic frozen entrées, Beetnik® is launching the following new products at Expo West:



four new organic single serve meals (Shepherd’s Pie, Lemon Chicken with Cauliflower Rice, Chili and Sweet Potatoes, Chicken Stir Fry with Cauliflower Rice

two new organic pasta sauces (Beef Bolognese and Chicken Cacciatore)

the industry’s first organic and gluten-free cooked Beef Meatballs

“We are excited about the consumer response to our products since launching the business two years ago. This expansion of the Beetnik® line reflects our committment to offering a broader variety of convenient organic choices,” explained Beetnik® CEO David Perkins.

Beetnik® is an Austin based food company focused on the highest quality foods delivered to consumers across America. Beetnik® products are currently stocked in over 4500 locations and recently was recognized with a prestigious Women’s Choice Award for highly recommend organic frozen entrees. Beetnik’s line of USDA Certified Organic products are distributed nationally by KeHE and UNFI and regionally by Garden Spot and Lipari.

For more information about Beetnik’s line of retail products, please visit: beetnikfoods.com or stop by Booth #194 at Expo West.