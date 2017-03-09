B & E Meats and Seafood How To Step-by-Step Guide To Cooking Corned Beef After cooking your corned beef all day, your home will smell so good. Don’t eat it quickly, instead take time to sit down and enjoy the dish together with your family and friends. You’ll be glad you did!

Ask most U.S. citizens and they will likely agree that there is nothing more appealing than salt cured beef to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day, except maybe a salt cured pork roast. Jeff Green, co-owner of B & E Meats and Seafood, just cured 3,000 pounds of their delicious corned beef along with some cured pork for their customers just in time for the special holiday, which lands on Friday this year. That’s one and a third tons of what he calls, “the best corned beef this side of Ireland."

B & E Meats and Seafood's special house-made recipe is nearly 60 years old. It is a recipe that was handed down by a retired butcher to Bob and Earl Green, the original founders of B & E Meats and Seafood who are now themselves retired. Their curing process is unique because instead of piling up the spices atop of the meat B & E's butchers take the time to infuse the special spices -- pepper, brown sugar, garlic, bay leaves, all spice and more -- right into the meat giving the corned beef a unique flavor profile.

If you’re wondering how to cook corned beef you need look no further, B & E Meats and Seafood have their own video outlining an easy "how to" on cooking corned beef and cabbage. Customers are advised to cook the corned beef or pork in a 1:1 ratio of apple cider to water sweetening up the carrots, cabbage and potatoes which are added towards the end of the cooking process.

Green says, “The nice thing about corned beef is that it comes in a vacuum sealed package so customers can purchase it 2-3 weeks before the holiday. In fact, it’s a good idea to order or pick up early because we often sell out.”

Corned beef is beef cured with rock or sea salt and commonly served on Saint Patrick’s Day in the U.S., but not so much in Ireland. During both World Wars corned beef was a staple ration for soldiers served in a can. It was also commonly eaten in the British Kingdom even during the potato famine, but today it is still rarely eaten in Ireland. Why you may ask?

Although the Irish produced a salted beef product throughout the Middle Ages and continue still today, the Irish for the most part export it rather than choose to eat it themselves. In fact, most Irish do not associate corned beef with Irish cuisine nor St. Paddy’s Day, as the holiday has come to be known. Instead they serve lamb because beef is still considered a luxury product in Ireland.

So whether you are Irish or not, Green (who will be wearing green on St. Patrick's Day) hopes that his customers will wear green too and stop to pick up some of his specialty corned beef or pork (@$6.99 per pound), which he makes available year-round. “After cooking your corned beef all day, your home will smell so good. Don’t eat it quickly, instead take time to sit down and enjoy the dish together with your family and friends. You’ll be glad you did,” adds Green. If you’re lucky enough you’ll have leftovers to make Reuben sandwiches or corned beef hash the next day.”

For more information about B & E Meats and Seafood (located in Queen Anne/Seattle; Burien; Des Moines; Newcastle), visit their website at: http://www.bnemeats.com/

About B & E Meats and Seafood:

Founded nearly 60 years ago by brothers Bob and Earl Green, B & E Meats and Seafood serves the northwest with the highest quality meats, the freshest seafood including Copper River Salmon, and outstanding marinated products such as Teriyaki Beef Tri-tips, Kalbi Marinated Beef Ribs, Award Winning Beef Jerky, and always delicious Smoked Salmon Candy. After nearly 40 successful years in the meat business, Bob and Earl retired. Bob’s son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Trisha Green took the helm. Together with their daughter, Dena, who joined the family business in 2008, and Steve Dunaychuk, who became a minority partner in 2014, the business has continued to grow thanks to friendly staff and high quality, unique products.