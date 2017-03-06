Dr. Lauren Wilburn, Trusted Columbia, TN Dentist, Awarded as One of Nashville's Top Dentists

Nashville Lifestyle Magazine recently named Dr. Lauren Wilburn one of Nashville’s Top Dentists of 2016 under the general dentistry category. Dr. Wilburn is an experienced, and kind dentist in Columbia, TN, who offers leading family and cosmetic dentistry with the latest technology and a highly-trained staff at Columbia Family Dentistry.

The Nashville Lifestyle Magazine’s esteemed list of Nashville’s Top Dentists comes from a database of more than 150 dentists and specialist listings in Nashville and the surrounding area. The database collection is based on evaluations of dental professionals that are submitted by their peers. Honored by this award, Dr. Wilburn always strives to receive the latest continuing education courses to stay up-to-date on advancements in dentistry and offer leading-edge dental services to her community.

Dedicated to spreading proper dental care, Dr. Wilburn has participated in numerous medical mission trips and also speaks fluent Spanish. Providing a variety of dental treatments, Dr. Wilburn offers cosmetic dentistry, general dentistry and orthodontics, among other services. She also provides gentle pediatric dentistry to young patients and sedation dentistry options to help relieve patient anxiety and discomfort.

Dr. Wilburn encourages entire families to save time and visit her practice to receive comprehensive general, pediatric and cosmetic dentistry in one office. Whether a patient is in need of preventative care, teeth whitening, dental implants, TMJ (temporomandibular joint) treatment or a custom mouth guard, Dr. Wilburn creates personalized treatment plans to meet individualized goals.

Families who are looking for a dentist in Columbia, TN, who offers leading cosmetic and family dentistry services are urged to meet with Dr. Wilburn for a consultation. To schedule an appointment, new patients are invited to call Columbia Family Dentistry during regular business hours at 931-840-8890.

About the Doctor

Columbia Family Dentistry is a general dental practice offering personalized family and cosmetic dentistry to patients in Columbia, TN. Dr. Lauren Wilburn is a skilled dentist and graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry and continued her education with specialized training at the UT Medical Center. A bilingual practice, Dr. Wilburn is fluent in Spanish and strives to make each patient feel comfortable. Dr. Wilburn is a contributor at the Interfaith Dental Clinic in Nashville and has completed numerous medical missions abroad. A graduate of the Dawson Academy, she is also a member of numerous organizations including the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Dental Association and the Tennessee Dental Association. To learn more about Columbia Family Dentistry, Dr. Wilburn, or the services she offers, call 931-840-8890 or visit http://www.columbiafamilydentistry.com.