Oakbrook Solutions, one of the USA’s foremost systems, process, and delivery experts for the wealth management industry, was crowned ‘Best Family Office Management Consulting Firm’ for the second year at the 4th Family Wealth Report Awards 2017. The glittering awards dinner was held at the exclusive Mandarin Oriental, New York.

One of five firms to be shortlisted in the Family Office Management Consultancy category, the triumph is yet another milestone in Oakbrook Solutions drive to be recognized as one of the pre-eminent players in the competitive family office space.

Showcasing ‘best of breed’ providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the awards were designed to recognize companies, teams and individuals which the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2016’. Judges recognized Oakbrook as “a powerhouse in serving the family office sector that offers a clear signature process that is logic based.”

Commenting on the firm’s triumph, Craig Cook, President, Oakbrook Solutions, said: "We are delighted to have been voted the winner of this prestigious award for the second consecutive year by so many of the industry’s best and brightest. It is a great honor to be recognized in these awards and a testament to the hard work that our team has put in over the last 12 months. Our team continues to work together to ensure we deliver the highest level of service and best consulting solutions to our family office and wealth management clients.”

ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and Publisher of Family Wealth Report, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: “The firms who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants’ submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management.

About Oakbrook Solutions

Since 2000, Oakbrook Solutions has been a leading systems, process, and delivery expert for the wealth management industry. The firm provides consulting services and software solutions to solve common problems within our industry. Through focus, expertise, and commitment to their clients, Oakbrook has successfully serviced firms of all sizes, from start-up organizations to the world’s largest financial institutions. For more information, visit http://www.oakbrooksolutions.com.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd (“ClearView”)

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality ‘need to know’ information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the Familiy Wealth Report group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events programme.

With teams based in London, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa and the Philippines, the company is one of the fastest-growing media groups serving the financial services sector.