Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok for occupational footwear, introduces the new Reebok DMX Flex Work line of industrial work shoes. The Reebok DMX Flex Work incorporates DMX moving air technology to provide active cushioning.

The DMX Flex Work series features numerous comfort and safety technologies, resulting in a safety shoe that offers industry-leading safety protection for the industrial worker while maximizing comfort.

At the heart of the DMX Flex Work series is an innovative moving air component that is embedded in the midsole of the shoe, extending the entire length from heel to toe. With each step air transfers under foot, moving from heel to forefoot and back. DMX moving air technology matches and responds to every subtle movement of the foot’s stride.

“We set out to create a work shoe that people would fall in love with from the moment they try it on,” says John Duvic, VP of Product Development at Warson Brands. “With DMX moving air technology the worker has an active comfort system that cushions all day, every day. It’s truly a comfort sensation that you have to try to believe; there is a definite ‘wow’ factor to DMX Flex Work.”

In addition to the DMX moving air component, DMX Flex Work features a MemoryTech Massage footbed that adapts to the unique contours of one’s foot, an alloy safety toe that is lightweight and meets or exceeds ASTM F2413 safety standards, and a slip-resistant outsole that grips on slippery surfaces.

Reebok work footwear and the DMX Flex Work series are available through select retailers throughout the United States. For more information on the Reebok DMX Flex Work, visit http://reebokwork.com/dmx-flex.

Warson Brands, also known as Warson Group, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Warson Brands is a global manufacturer and marketer of military, tactical, and industrial safety footwear since 1989, and provides a variety of work and duty footwear under the world’s finest brand names, Reebok, Rockport Works, Florsheim, Iron Age, Grabbers, and Knapp.

Warson Brands is best known for innovation in the areas of foot protection and comfort. Its innovative comfort technology provides superior cushioning and impact protection in long wearing protective footwear that is both light weight and flexible. Warson Brands innovations in the area of foot protection include developing 100% non-metallic protective toe caps made from composite material that is stronger and lighter than steel, and also will not conduct heat, cold, or electricity. Innovations also include protective arch, heel, and metatarsal guards; outsoles that resist chemicals, abrasion, slick surfaces, and extreme heat; and patented devices to protect workers and equipment from static discharge. For more information, visit http://www.warsonbrands.com.

Reebok work footwear is available through select occupational footwear retailers throughout the United States. For more information, visit Reebok Work at http://www.reebokwork.com.

