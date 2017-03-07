Applications such as Machine Learning, Big Data, and IoT are posing new challenges for CIOs and architects. I am excited to be with a company that is helping customers address these challenges

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), a pioneer and leader in the immersion cooling market, today announced that Jim Weynand has been appointed as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Weynand, a dynamic CRO with over 30 years of IT industry experience, brings to the team an impeccable record of leading the growth of complex B2B commercial services and solutions for some of the world’s leading technology corporations and private equity consulting firms. Having spent the first half of his career in various sales and marketing roles at IBM and Compaq, he has also served as the VP of Americas Public Sector at HP, and Senior Vice President of North America for Unisys.

As CRO, Weynand will lead GRC’s sales, marketing, and partner development efforts, to help take the company through its next phase of growth. Peter Poulin, CEO of GRC said “Jim’s wealth of experience and industry expertise will be invaluable for us as we expand our presence in the market. We are fortunate to have someone of Jim’s caliber on our team, and view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to providing highly efficient, modular, and resilient data center solutions for the ever expanding needs of our customers.”

Weynand is GRC’s second, high-profile executive appointment in the past few months. Just in December last year, the company brought on-board, 30-year IT industry veteran, Peter Poulin as CEO, following the company’s strategic and financial partnership with HTS, one of North Americas’ largest industrial and commercial HVAC manufacturer’s representatives.

“Having seen the evolution of public and enterprise IT, from individual server closets, to Hyperscale/ Hyperconverged data centers, and edge computing, I believe now more than ever, there is a strong need for more flexible, efficient, and resilient IT solutions such as GRC’s CarnotJet System,” said Weynand. “Applications such as Machine Learning, Big Data, and IoT are posing new challenges for CIOs and architects. I am excited to be with a company that is helping customers address these challenges, and look forward to working with our customers to deliver innovative solutions for their rapidly-evolving IT needs.”

About GRC

Green Revolution Cooling is a pioneer and leader in the liquid immersion cooling market for data centers. GRC’s CarnotJet System, a rack-based immersion cooling system for servers, uses a mineral oil based dielectric coolant that eliminates the need for chillers, air conditioners, and air handlers. Thereby, helping cut data center construction costs by up to 60%, while reducing data center cooling energy by up to 95%. GRC’s solutions have helped some of the largest cloud, HPC, and telecom organizations build extremely efficient, cost effective, and resilient data centers across the globe. Visit http://www.grcooling.com for more information.

