Our goal is to bring the world’s top clinicians and researchers together to collaborate and promote advancement of underactive bladder research and education

The Underactive Bladder Foundation today announced the third International Congress for Underactive Bladder (CURE-UAB), to be held in Washington, DC on March 9th and 10th, 2017. The 1.5 day program is attracting urologists, geriatricians, researchers and nurses from around the world for scientific discussion and interdisciplinary collaboration on the topic of underactive bladder, or UAB.

UAB, estimated to affect more than 15 percent of the population, and especially the elderly and diabetics, is an under recognized disease that has a major influence on the health and independence of many Americans. UAB syndrome is a chronic, complex and debilitating disease affecting a person’s ability to empty their bladder. Those with an underactive bladder can hold unusually large amounts of urine but have a diminished sense of when the bladder is full and are not able to contract the muscles sufficiently or forcefully enough to empty the bladder (http://www.underactivebladder.org).

Symptoms and severity of the condition can vary. Some with UAB must self-catheterize several times a day to empty their bladder. This puts them at risk of developing catheter-associated infections. UAB is associated with aging and with diabetes and is a major cause of nursing home admissions. Currently, no medications or therapies have proven effective in the long-term treatment of UAB and no known cure exists.

“CURE-UAB is dedicated to discussion of underactive bladder and features a world-renowned faculty,” says Michael Chancellor, M.D., Course Co-Director. “Our goal is to bring the world’s top clinicians and researchers together to collaborate and promote advancement of underactive bladder research and education”.

At the forum, researchers will present the first clinical trial using stem cells to treat underactive bladder. In addition, faculties from the National Institute of Health, U.S Food & Drug Administration and other stakeholders will present and discuss steps toward developing improved care and treatment of underactive bladder.

About The Underactive Bladder Foundation

The Underactive Bladder Foundation is a not-for-profit education and research organization that advances awareness and monitoring of expanding and evolving treatments available to improve outcomes for UAB patients. For further company details, visit http://www.underactivebladder.org