Faircom New York Partners with National Hemophilia Foundation

Faircom New York has been contracted by the National Hemophilia Foundation for strategic consulting and production management services for their national direct mail and digital fundraising programs.

Faircom New York is an international fundraising and marketing agency with over 20 years of experience. The history and diverse background of its staff has enabled the agency to develop unparalleled knowledge of the industry across all channels – including face-to-face, mail, online, and special events – making Faircom New York unique among other agencies in that they are a one-stop shop for fundraising.

Established in 1948, National Hemophilia Foundation is dedicated to finding better treatments and cures for inheritable bleeding disorders and to preventing the complications of these disorders through education, advocacy and research.

Corinne Servily, Founder and President of Faircom New York, says: “I am honored and thrilled to partner with National Hemophilia Foundation whose work I have admired for a long time. Faircom New York has a long history helping internationally recognized medical research teams to raise funds to find cures for everything from cancer to Ebola. With threats of government budget cuts for both health care and critical research, the time has never been more urgent to focus on collecting private funds for these sectors. Faircom New York has a track record of nimble adaptation to market changes and emergencies. We intend to deploy every strategy and tactic in our arsenal to maximize National Hemophilia Foundation’s private fundraising goals while keeping their ROI in great shape. 400,000 people suffer from Hemophilia—and 75% of them lack proper treatment-- and 1% of all Americans have von Willebrand disease, a blood clotting disorder that also falls under the umbrella of the Foundation’s work. If Faircom New York can make a difference in these life threatening and quality of life inhibiting diseases, then we are all richer for it. Our job is to raise funds for our clients, but in the end, it is our clients’ missions that motivate us each and every day.”

The National Hemophilia Foundation account will be led by Barbra Schulman, the person behind the fundraising force of March of Dimes. Barbra will be supported by Faircom New York’s team of dedicated statisticians and our digital team whose for integrated digital campaigns maximize overall revenues and ROI for a roster of over 30 clients.

