Today, RapidReference, the provider of cloud-based, automated reference checking solutions and BackChecked, LLC, a leading provider of background checking systems announced a new integration that will provide BackChecked customers access to online reference checks.

RapidReference launched in 2015 to meet the reference checking needs of background check and screening firms by eliminating the time-consuming, and often inefficient task of trying to reach references by phone. With automation, background screening companies can reach references easily and deliver more valuable data to their clients, without adding additional headcount. RapidReference allows references to respond quickly since the questionnaire can be completed at their convenience via desktop, smartphone or tablet, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Users of RapidReference see references responding in a median turnaround time of under one day.

“We are excited to help background screening companies automate another step in their process for their clients. With this technology and the regained importance of reference insights, background screeners can now go to their clients and provide a solution to the delays and barriers presented by traditional, “live” reference checking, causing many background screening companies to stay away from this valuable source of candidate information for so many years,” said Robert Bennett, VP Strategic Alliances, RapidReference. “What used to take 3 to 4 days and countless hours over the phone, now takes less than a day and allows for the flexibility for each customer to ask their own questions.”

According to BackChecked president, John Kloos, the addition of RapidReference is a true game-changer for his clients. “Traditional reference checks are labor intensive and time consuming,” Kloos explains. “RapidReference changes all that by automating the process without sacrificing quality or detail.”

About RapidReferenceTM

RapidReference™ provides a cloud-based solution for background checking and screening firms that helps organizations reduce time-to-fill by enabling them to easily and quickly request reference feedback through a short, fully customizable questionnaire that is automatically emailed to references. Organizations can eliminate time-consuming phone tag, decrease reference response times and receive almost instant feedback.

About BackChecked, LLC

BackChecked™ is an independent software company, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company was organized in October of 2002. BackChecked is dedicated, exclusively, to the task of providing state of the art systems technology to growing background screening firms.

