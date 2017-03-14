The Hignell Companies announces its expansion into the Redding market to serve the needs of property owners and homeowner associations needing full time property management. The expansion includes the acquisition of Swift Properties, locally run in Redding by Walt and Sheila Swift since 2005. The decision to formalize the relationship between Swift Properties and The Hignell Companies was born out of a desire to continue to serve Redding’s property management needs with professional excellence.

Swift Properties will officially operate moving forward as The Hignell Companies, and will be positioned to provide their clients and residents with additional and improved services in the months and years to come. Walt and Sheila Swift expressed how proud they are to become part of The Hignell Companies and to be able to offer their current clients more than ever before.

The Hignell Companies has significant connections in Redding and has had a desire to serve the Redding market for a number of years. They see the work that the Redding community has done to build a unique home town feel, and it is their desire to continue to build on that and contribute to the success of the community. With residential , commercial and homeowner association management expertise dating back to 1970, they are more than ready to step in and work with the team of professionals at Swift Properties and provide both management and services.

When asked about the decision to expand their property management services into Redding Phil Larios, President and CEO of The Hignell Companies, said “Walt and Sheila Swift have built a great company we are excited to lead into the future. We desire to do more for a community than make a profit. We want to make a difference. The Swifts and their team share that value, and that made this decision easy for both companies.”

About The Hignell Companies

For over sixty years and with the highest standards of excellence and integrity, The Hignell Companies have served Northern California in the areas of residential and commercial property management; homeowner association management; brokerage; and professional home maintenance services including painting, electrical, plumbing, heating and air, cleaning, home remodeling, and construction services. Deeply committed to the purpose of "Creating Caring Communities that Transform Lives," The Hignell Companies continue to pioneer creative and lasting paths to success in these areas of service. As industry leaders in the field of property owner’s association management, The Hignell Companies prove the depth of their commitment to serving with excellence the people and businesses of Northern California.