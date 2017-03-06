Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will host the ACG National Capital Chapter panel discussion titled, “Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs): An Alternative Liquidity Strategy for Owners” March 14 from 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at the Greenberg Traurig Northern Virginia office. Scott Meza, Chair of the Northern Virginia Corporate & Securities Practice, will participate as a panelist in the program. David R. Bogus, Managing Director of Comstock Advisors, and Nathan Perkins, Managing Director of CSG Partners will also be speaking on the panel.

In this current M&A market, many owners face challenges selling their companies at attractive valuations. As a result, ESOPs are often considered an effective alternative for liquidity for some companies. The panel of experts will provide insights into new ESOP structures and the potential benefits and drawbacks to owners, including private equity, in structuring their exits through a full or partial sale to an ESOP.

Meza has more than 25 years of experience assisting businesses in complex transactions such as mergers, acquisitions, spin-offs of public and private companies, and sophisticated equity and debt financings and recapitalizations. Meza's broad industry experience includes managing transactions for technology-based companies as well as companies operating in highly regulated environments like government contracting, telecommunications, and health care. Representative transactions include stock-for-stock combinations, cash-out mergers, tender and exchange offers, management buyouts, stock and asset purchases, distressed company acquisitions (e.g., bankruptcy auctions), corporate spin-offs and divestitures, and corporate governance matters.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.