VidaPrimo Debuts Original Content

VidaPrimo, the premier multi-platform network for Latin Rhythm Music, has begun producing and distributing original content as of February 21. The announcement was made by VidaPrimo Executive Vice President and General Manager Stephen Brooks. The network is positioning itself as one of the best ways for advertisers to reach Latin Millennials and for music artists to engage fans.

A Content Trifecta

“As a premier media network for fans of Latin music, the time is now to begin producing high-quality original content,” says Brooks. “Every month VidaPrimo will premiere hours of new content, including video releases from new artists, concerts from your favorite Latin stars, exclusive interviews, in-studio sessions, and other material that is not available anywhere else. Creating this original content elevates the brand.”

Dawn-til-Dusk Latin Rhythms

The first original VidaPrimo content originates from a recent a dusk-til-dawn concert held earlier this year in Puerto Rico. The VidaPrimo team in Colombia went to Caguas to film over twenty Latin artists and emerged with over nine hours of video capturing the celebratory mood of the show. The content will be released under the brand name VidaPrimo Stage. VidaPrimo will launch further sub-brands, including VidaPrimo Sessions (focused on in-studio footage); VidaPrimo News (focused on industry news) and VidaPrimo Confidencial (focused on the artists beyond the music).

Finale

“I think we can get to the point that we actually have more original content than we do music video releases from our artists,” says Brooks. “It’s going to take time to get there, but we have a fantastic team and a solid plan, and our artists are buying into that plan. Viewers, too, are excited to get access to new material about their favorite artists and genres. There’s no such thing as too much content when it comes to your passion points.”

About VidaPrimo

VidaPrimo is a global media company that provides advertisers access to an exploding marketplace of US and Latin American Millennials as they consume the hottest content in the young Hispanic culture. Through contracts with 100 of the hottest Latin Rhythm artists, VidaPrimo is one of the largest Latin Music Multi- Platform Networks with presence across YouTube and VidaPrimo.com. With 60mm+ monthly views in the US and over 400mm across Latin America, VidaPrimo reaches 25% of US based Hispanic Millennials and an average of 20% of Millennials in Latin American countries. The VidaPrimo advertising platform leverages its massive reach of engaged Latin Millennials and connects them with brands through high quality in-stream video opportunities in front of premium content. Additionally, VidaPrimo offers display, creative product integration, and custom video/activation opportunities.