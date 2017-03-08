NeigerDesign Hires New Art Director

Further enhancing its efforts to provide the very best branding, marketing, and design services, NeigerDesign proudly announces the recent expansion of its marketing and design staff. NeigerDesign, an award-winning Chicagoland design and strategic marketing firm, has added design talent to build out its leadership team with the hire of Jonathan Amen. Amen’s 26 years of experience strengthens the company’s focus on branding and marketing communication. Amen will serve as the associate creative director.

Amen was most recently the Brand and Creative Director at Allscripts, where he was twice promoted and served as the chief creative, responsible for the development and stewardship of their visual brand while leading a team to manage their corporate communications. Prior to that, he served as a senior creative lead at branding and marketing agencies with assignments (of which more than 50 were award-winning) ranging from corporate identity and brand development to advertising, packaging, web and digital media for institutional, corporate and boutique clients alike.

“It is one thing to get a brand off the ground and let it go. It is entirely different to keep that brand in the air and soaring,” says Amen. “I have been quite impressed with NeigerDesign’s strategic focus and design process. Their commitment to their client’s success is something I’ve always shared. I immediately knew I wanted to work with the NeigerDesign team towards even greater success.” Amen graduated magna cum laude with a BFA from Kent State University’s Visual Communication Design program.

“We have a rigorous hiring process,” says Carol Neiger, president of NeigerDesign. “I have intentionally kept my team small because we have a very collaborative environment, and are committed to providing highly personal experiences for our clients. However, our dedication to our clients also requires that we bring on only the best talent. Jonathan’s experience as a lead designer with branding firms where he developed an array of projects from the ground up make him a very strong addition to our team—we’re excited for the expertise and strategic thinking he will bring to projects.”

About NeigerDesign: NeigerDesign is a results-driven marketing, communications and design firm. Since 1989, NeigerDesign has provided clients the convenience of one source for brand and marketing strategy through execution of tactics. Their niche markets include healthcare, real estate, higher education, nonprofits, trade associations, professional service firms, and B2B marketers looking for a partner agency to help set their brand apart and get results that stand up over time. Their clients range from startups to large multinational organizations such as Kraft Foods and Walgreens.