ChicExecs was recently ranked on Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures list, a comprehensive ranking of U.S.-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures created in partnership with culture management software and service provider CultureIQ®. The Top Company Cultures list has placed ChicExecs as 35th in the small company category. ChicExecs is recognized for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations and directly impacts company success.

ChicBlvd Inc. is the parent company of three divisions including ChicBlvd Magazine, ChicExecs Brand Strategist Firm and ChicBuds. They bring more than 30 years of advertising, marketing and PR experience combined with 15 years of business management, retail and sales. Launched in 2006, ChicExecs quickly garnered over 200 clients and a network of over 50,000 small businesses who benefit from their innovative new system that generates features in countless well-known media outlets. You’ll find their clients on the pages of InStyle, Pregnancy & Newborn, Woman’s World, People Magazine, Good Housekeeping, Parenting Magazine Online and many more nationally recognized magazines. You’ll also catch their clients being featured on The Today Show, Extra TV, Fox News Network, The Doctors, Good Morning America and local news stations around the country.

"Great company cultures don’t happen on their own. They’re the result of great leadership, and a conscious effort to make everyone on a team feel engaged and important,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “The honorees on our 2017 list are proof that strong cultures make even stronger companies. Entrepreneurs at all levels can draw inspiration from them.”

The full list, presenting a total of 153 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies—with 25-49 employees, 50-99 employees and more than 100 employees respectively— is available on Entrepreneur.com. Core insights, behaviors and attributes that have helped to shape the high-performing cultures presented by the top companies are shared alongside practices to help other companies develop their own workplace environments.

"A high-performance culture leads not only to employee engagement but also to measurable business results," says Greg Besner, founder and CEO of CultureIQ. “These organizations show us that great companies start with great culture.”

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions and the answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core components of culture–collaboration, innovation and communication to name a few. The companies with the highest scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2015 and be headquartered in the U.S.

To view ChicExecs in the full ranking, visit entm.ag/TopCultures

ChicExecs is an “out of the box” brand development company that represents over 200 clients. ChicExecs has created an innovative approach to helping small-medium businesses receive retail strategy including retail orders, social media, and media coverage. To learn more about ChicExecs, visit http://www.chicexecs.com.

ABOUT ENTREPRENEUR MEDIA INC.

For nearly 40 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events.Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

About CultureIQ®

CultureIQ is a platform that enables organizations to make positive, measurable changes to their culture, and a community that connects peers and experts around the topic of culture. The CultureIQ platform helps companies actively manage their culture through an ongoing process of collecting, understanding and responding to internal feedback to drive employee engagement, retention and success.

Based in New York City, CultureIQ was founded in 2013 by Greg Besner, an adjunct professor at New York University Stern School of Business and one of the original investors in Zappos.com. CultureIQ is backed by a group of notable investors including Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Founder Collective and Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh’s VTF Capital.

