The StayWell Company announced today that company co-founder David Anderson, Ph.D. will present at the Annual Art & Science of Health Promotion Conference sponsored by the American Journal of Health Promotion (AJHP) on March 27-31 in Colorado Springs, CO.

Anderson, who currently works with StayWell as an independent consultant, will present two breakout sessions. The first session, “Superchargers: Best Technologies for Sustained Engagement,” runs from 11:00 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., on March 30. The presentation will focus on using technology to invigorate traditional best practices like culture support, population awareness, unlocking intrinsic motivation, health coaching, and social support.

Anderson’s second breakout session, “Wellness incentives: Can they work? Are they worth it?” runs from 11:00 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. on March 31. During this presentation, Anderson will provide perspective on various incentive strategies used in health and well-being programs, as well as the role of culture and intrinsic motivation in boosting employee engagement in health.

“Technology alone will not transform population health. Best practices will ultimately still include high-touch professional support to meet both individual and workforce needs,” said Anderson. “However, the right technologies can supercharge traditional best practices and more cost-effectively engage a majority of the workforce in activities that improve health and well-being.”

The Art & Science of Health Promotion conference brings together professionals and thought leaders with a passion for health and well-being. The theme for 2017 highlights the role of awareness, motivation, skills, and opportunities for health promotion, and finding a balance among these elements. The event offers a unique venue where attendees can meet and learn, share experiences, connect, and collaborate with industry and academic experts.

For more information about the AJHP conference, visit healthpromotionconference.com.

###

About StayWell

StayWell is a health solutions company that uses the science of behavior change to help people live happier, healthier lives. StayWell brings decades of experience working across the health care industry to design solutions for improving individual and organizational health outcomes, managing the health of targeted populations, and creating brand engagement for employers and health care organizations. StayWell programs have received numerous top industry honors, including the C. Everett Koop National Health Award and the Web Health Award for health engagement programs. StayWell also has received URAC and NCQA accreditation for several of its programs. StayWell is majority-owned by Healthcare Services & Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (“Merck”). The company is headquartered in Yardley, PA, and also has a major location in St. Paul, MN. To learn more, visit http://www.staywell.com.

About Merck

For over a century, Merck has been a global health care leader working to help the world be well. Merck is known as MSD outside the United States and Canada. Through our prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products, we work with customers and operate in more than 140 countries to deliver innovative health solutions. We also demonstrate our commitment to increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. For more information, visit http://www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Media contact

Barbara Tabor, APR / 651-230-9192 / barbara(at)taborPR.com