Accomplished Marketing Executive Joins Firstmark Credit Union

Visibility of its brand and image is the heart of any great company in a competitive market. Firstmark Credit Union is pleased to announce the addition of Gwynn Deaver as its Vice President of Marketing.

“Gwynn brings a dynamic understanding of today’s marketing needs to Firstmark Credit Union,” said Wendy Bryant-Beswick, Chief Retail Officer. “San Antonio’s market is very diverse and it is important that we take creativeness for member engagement to a new level in the next phase of our growth.”

In her role, Deaver will be responsible for all phases and execution of the company's marketing strategy, branding, communications, public relations and the overall growth for Firstmark. She has a proven track record of efficiently driving customer acquisition and engagement. Deaver joins Firstmark after serving as the Director of Marketing for Texas MedClinic for eight years. Prior to that role, she served as the Marketing Manager for the Institute for Women’s Health.

“We’re excited to have Gwynn join our team,” said Bryant-Beswick. “We look forward to continuing to build the Firstmark brand in the San Antonio market.”

In addition to her corporate work, Deaver has served on the Communications Board for March of Dimes San Antonio Chapter since 2013. She is a graduate of Baylor University with a double major in Management and Marketing. She completed her MBA from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2013.

About Firstmark Credit Union

Firstmark Credit Union has been helping people achieve financial success for more than 80 years. Founded in 1932 by ten teachers within San Antonio Independent School District, Firstmark has grown their original $475 investment to over 100,000 members and over $1 billion in assets. While a lot has changed in over 80 years, Firstmark’s common purpose of helping people to better their lives and small businesses still continues. For more information, visit http://firstmarkcu.org or call (210) 342-8484.