Vodafone exhibiting its connected car project at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Old St Labs and its platform Vizibl will give us a central global platform that helps us to provide the structure and reporting tools needed for our proof of concept and supplier innovation projects to flourish.

Technology leader in supplier collaboration platforms, Old St Labs, has partnered with global telecommunications company Vodafone Group, to drive greater collaboration and innovation within Vodafone’s supply chain.

Vodafone recognises that many future innovations in the telecoms space will flow from an organisation’s extended value chain and supplier collaboration is the most effective way of ensuring these innovations are quickly and seamlessly integrated into the business.

Vodafone is deploying Vizibl, the leading supplier collaboration tool developed by Old St Labs, to manage its proof of concept testing and supplier innovation with some strategic and new suppliers.

Vizibl is a shared software platform that creates an environment where businesses and their suppliers can work together in productive collaboration. Through project tracking and advanced reporting, Vizibl empowers businesses and their suppliers to make smarter decisions that deliver measurable outcomes.

By connecting organisations to their supply base and facilitating collaboration, Vizibl provides clarity into supplier relationships and ensures suppliers are fully aligned with and are working towards company objectives.

Ninian Wilson, CEO Vodafone Procurement Company, said: “Supplier collaboration and innovation is key for us at Vodafone, but the complexity of these projects can make them a challenge to manage. Old St Labs and its platform Vizibl will give us a centrally managed platform that helps us to provide the structure and reporting tools needed for key proof of concept and supplier innovation projects to flourish.”

Mark Perera CEO and Co-Founder at Old St Labs added: “It is becoming more and more apparent that suppliers hold the key to business success and that effective collaboration is required for organisations to leverage that source of innovation.”

“We are thrilled to be working with an industry leader like Vodafone to provide them with the tools to manage the ground-breaking projects they are embarking on. Vizibl is all about creating clarity and an environment in which buyers and suppliers can work together in collaboration. Vodafone is getting out ahead of the curve with these initiatives and we’re delighted to be out there with them.”

Old St Labs is experiencing rapid growth and works with a number of top global companies in other industries such as leisure and telecoms.

About Old St Labs

Old St Labs is fanatical about making business easier. The company’s products increase innovation, collaboration, alignment and agility between procurement teams and the suppliers they work with. By combining immense processing power with elegant functional design, Old St Labs is changing the face of enterprise software. Old St Labs are the creators of Vizibl and LUCYD.

About Vizibl

Vizibl is the first enterprise tool that brings businesses and their suppliers onto the same platform. By setting bold objectives and providing the governance and infrastructure to deliver on these aspirational goals, Vizibl lights the path for successful supplier collaboration.

About LUCYD

LUCYD is the cognitive engine for commercial relationships. Harnessing machine learning and algorithms. LUCYD provides users with actionable information and insights that enable them to better understand commercial relationships. By uncovering opportunities, identifying risks and predicting trends LUCYD powers smarter business decisions.