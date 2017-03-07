William J. Goines, Co-Managing Shareholder of the Silicon Valley office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been elected to the board of directors of Kara, a nonprofit organization focused on providing support and compassion to children and adults impacted by loss and grief in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Kara provides comprehensive grief support, crisis intervention, and education to individuals and communities facing the difficult realities of grief and loss. The organization offers caring support to children and adults and provides a space where those in grief find deep relief in the company of others. Their volunteers use a peer support model to compassionately serve children and adults on their journey through grief so they can move toward renewed hope and meaning. Kara’s programs are funded primarily by charitable donations and the local community.

“I am honored to participate on a board that assists families cope with the devastation of losing a loved one,” said Goines.” Kara is great asset for our community!”

Goines focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation, real estate, employment litigation and employment law. He has spent more than 40 years representing clients in jury and non-jury trials in a variety of business disputes, wrongful termination, employment discrimination litigation, trade secret and employee mobility, class actions, real estate matters, toxic tort litigation and closely held and family-owned business disputes. He is also a recognized private mediator and arbitrator in Silicon Valley and serves as a Judge Pro Tem, Settlement Conference Judge, Special Discovery Master, Mediator and Arbitrator of disputes through both private and court-coordinated programs.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.