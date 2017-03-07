The Domestic Steel Industry is covered on "Informed" with Rob Lowe

Television and film star, Rob Lowe, is lighting up the small screen once again, but this time it is in the name of education. He is the host of Informed, a Public Television program that has won awards and that touches on a wide array of subjects. The independently produced show airs on stations around the country and boasts a team of writers, producers, technicians, and crew that consistently produce high-quality work. In addition, the show is filmed in high definition.

On this episode of Informed, the program takes on the subject of the domestic steel industry. America has a rich history of steel production and one that is directly tied to the industries of coal, electricity, automobiles, factories, railroads, and banking. America's steel was produced in foundries, whose furnaces were fueled using coal, and the steel was forged into a vast system of railways that shipped the coal. Automobiles were made out of the steel and needed gasoline to run. This was produced in oil refineries that depended on power plants whose electricity was generated using coal, and these power plants were made of concrete and steel.

As industry plunged forward and growth sped inexorably ahead, America saw wave after wave of innovation. While there has been recent concern over the future of steel, the domestic steel industry stands today as a powerful force that drives America forward into the future. This new episode of the program will look into developments around Steel Production and it's meaning to the American workforce.